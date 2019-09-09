Contour Asset Management Holds Holding in Symantec (SYMC); As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Value Declined, Horan Capital Management Has Cut by $1.24 Million Its Stake

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 17.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 23,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 110,925 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99 million, down from 134,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 17.94 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD

Contour Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 376.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc bought 2.16 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 2.73 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.79 million, up from 573,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.47% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.52. About 15.52 million shares traded or 63.59% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – Symantec 4Q Rev $1.222B; 11/05/2018 – Symantec: No Safety Margin — Heard on the Street; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – AT THIS TIME, DOES NOT ANTICIPATE A MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON ITS HISTORICAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FROM INTERNAL INVESTIGATION; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – AUDIT COMMITTEE HAS RETAINED INDEPENDENT COUNSEL AND OTHER ADVISORS TO ASSIST IT IN ITS INVESTIGATION; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees 1Q EPS 31c-EPS 35c; 10/05/2018 – Symantec reports smaller quarterly loss; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Says Board Audit Panel Commences Internal Investigation From Concerns by Former Employee; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Audit Committee Has Retained Independent Counsel to Assist It in Investigation; 25/05/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Symantec Corporation and Certain Officers – SYMC; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Reveals Little on Call to Discuss Investigation

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88 million and $541.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond Etf (SCPB) by 10,885 shares to 134,298 shares, valued at $4.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 24,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Aggregate Bond Etf (LAG).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.06B for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 18.09M shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $6.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cloudera Inc (Call) by 3.30M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Qorvo Inc (Call).

