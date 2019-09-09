Contour Asset Management Holding in Wayfair (W) Has Lowered as Shares Declined; Regions Financial Boosted Position in Helmerich & Payne (HP) by $4.12 Million

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 74,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 670,911 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.28 million, up from 595,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.11B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $38.43. About 2.29M shares traded or 52.88% up from the average. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Still Seeing Additional Demand for Super-Spec Rigs; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE SEEING ABILITY TO PUSH UP RIG RENTAL PRICES; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Smith to Replace Juan Pablo Tardio as CFO Upon His Retirement in June; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Again Raises FY18 Capital Spending View; 10/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $60; 25/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Rev $577.5M; 07/05/2018 – Thornburg Investment Mgmt Inc. Exits Helmerich & Payne

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 50.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 227,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 220,445 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.73M, down from 448,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $116.8. About 1.24M shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – WAYFAIR METIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH; 24/05/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case of South Dakota vs. Wayfair, which will determine the constitutionality of a South Dakota law imposing sales tax burdens on out-of-state internet businesses with no physical presence in the state; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.22; 03/04/2018 – In April, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case that could affect the future of online commerce, South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q NET REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT JUSTICES APPEAR UNCERTAIN WHETHER TO ALLOW STATES TO FORCE ONLINE RETAILERS TO COLLECT SALES TAXES; 22/03/2018 – Report: Wayfair, Levi’s Lead in E-mail Marketing Methods

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,511 shares to 76,413 shares, valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 438,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bhp Billiton Ltd (NYSE:BHP).

Analysts await Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-2.77 EPS, down 63.91% or $1.08 from last year’s $-1.69 per share. After $-1.97 actual EPS reported by Wayfair Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.61% negative EPS growth.

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 2.04 million shares to 21.40 million shares, valued at $114.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 2.16 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.73M shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

