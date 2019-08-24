Contour Asset Management Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) Decreased as Stock Value Declined; Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Decreased Its Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (CVCY) Holding by $635,968

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (CVCY) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 33,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The hedge fund held 715,417 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.99 million, down from 748,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.50 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $19. About 12,082 shares traded. Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) has declined 1.33% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCY News: 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY HAS AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO CLOSE ITS TRACY BRANCH OFFICE; 26/03/2018 – DEFH: Notice and Agenda for Public Hearing on Civil Rights in California’s Central Valley – Notice and Agenda for Public; 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP – BOARD HAS AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO ENTER INTO A SALE AND ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT WITH BAC COMMUNITY BANK; 09/03/2018 The new plan focuses primarily on opening track between San Francisco and the Central Valley, an agriculturally dominant, less-populated portion of inland California; 21/03/2018 – Interior-Reclam: Reclamation releases final environmental documents for six San Luis Unit Central Valley Project interim renewa; 22/03/2018 – Interior-Reclam: Reclamation updates 2018 Central Valley Project water allocations for North of Delta and Friant contractors; 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP CVCY.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.38; 20/04/2018 – DJ Central Valley Community Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVCY); 23/03/2018 – DEFH: March 23, 2018 – FEH Council to hold public hearing on civil rights in California’s Central Valley on April 20, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Central Valley Community Raises Dividend to 7c

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 35.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 756 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 1,394 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, down from 2,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Time Numbers Exceed Loftiest Estimates — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Amazon now lets shoppers track the exact location of delivery drivers in a ‘creepy, but convenient’ map; 29/03/2018 – Amazon, Despite Lumps From Trump, Buoys Postal Service; 08/03/2018 – Amazon Can and Will Sharpen its Secret Weapon: Fully Charged; 27/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with Casino over Brazil electronics chain; 06/03/2018 – Airbnb has hired a former head of Amazon Prime to run its core business; 12/03/2018 – POLL: Which will hit $1 trillion first? $AMZN or $AAPL?; 16/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HIRE FORMER FDA OFFICIAL FOR HEALTH UNIT:CNBC; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, NFL Renew Contract For Thursday Night Football Streaming — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Capital Group Inc has invested 0.54% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bowling Port Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.37% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 4,844 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd reported 232,304 shares or 2.24% of all its holdings. Amer National Communication Tx reported 2.72% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). London Of Virginia stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Optimum Investment Advisors, Illinois-based fund reported 2,209 shares. Private Wealth Prns Limited, a California-based fund reported 21,214 shares. Sunbelt has 1,332 shares. Paradigm Asset Limited Company owns 630 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cetera Advsr Lc holds 1.14% or 12,844 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Windsor Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Virginia-based Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Ltd has invested 5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Livingston Gru Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management), Tennessee-based fund reported 621 shares. Baillie Gifford Com holds 8.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 4.41 million shares. New York-based Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 193,356 shares to 509,156 shares, valued at $56.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zillow Group Inc by 727,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 69.76 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $250.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 54,900 shares to 570,626 shares, valued at $7.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 10,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,202 shares, and has risen its stake in Fvcbankcorp Inc.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $43,199 activity. Kim James J bought $8,956 worth of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) on Monday, June 3.

Analysts await Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 11.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CVCY’s profit will be $4.98M for 12.84 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Central Valley Community Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.78% negative EPS growth.