Contour Asset Management Has Upped Its Zynga (ZNGA) Position by $10.19 Million as Stock Price Rose; Twele Capital Management Has Cut Position in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) as Shares Were Volatile

Twele Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twele Capital Management Inc sold 241,420 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 22,341 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358,000, down from 263,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.17. About 616,808 shares traded or 63.43% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Contour Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc bought 2.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 21.40 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.09M, up from 19.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.38. About 32.01 million shares traded or 59.83% up from the average. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA 1Q ADJ. EBITDA $37.9M, EST. $32.0M; 2Q VIEW ABOVE EST; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN ZYNGA; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Cancels His Super-Voting Share Power; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS ACQUIRED PRIVATELY-HELD MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES; 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’ In an unusual move, Pincus doesn’t want the final say anymore and wanted more freedom; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zynga Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZNGA); 15/05/2018 – Words With Friends 2 & Elizabeth Hurley Celebrate the Wedding of the Year With the Launch of the Royal Social Dictionary; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS PINCUS’ VOTING RIGHTS REDUCED TO 10% FROM 70%; 02/05/2018 – Zynga 1Q Rev $208.2M; 02/05/2018 – Zynga 1Q EPS 1c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Harbour LP holds 2.02% or 6.47 million shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt Corp owns 567,800 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% or 97,112 shares. Moreover, Utah Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Hanson Mcclain holds 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 1,000 shares. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc reported 139,878 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 880,216 shares. Moreover, Campbell & Comm Inv Adviser Lc has 0.3% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 114,954 shares. Barclays Pcl owns 2.04M shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Brinker Cap Inc reported 22,471 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Utd Svcs Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Nordea Mngmt Ab accumulated 0% or 24,100 shares. Pictet Asset reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has 1.64M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6,769 shares to 237,765 shares, valued at $84.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cloudera Inc by 1.29 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.60M shares, and cut its stake in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Finance Partners accumulated 0% or 3,753 shares. Diversified Trust holds 11,357 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 2 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 448,321 shares. First Foundation Advsr, a California-based fund reported 739,539 shares. Natl Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.11% or 56,195 shares. Hightower Advsrs reported 0.01% stake. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 25,281 shares. Montana-based Da Davidson & Commerce has invested 0.03% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Lincoln Natl Corp has 0.06% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Bbva Compass Financial Bank holds 0.03% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 25,671 shares. Cornerstone Advisors owns 33,467 shares. Kings Point Capital Mngmt has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Shoker Inv Counsel Inc reported 43,769 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0% or 175 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. THACKER WILLIAM L bought 5,304 shares worth $80,515.

Twele Capital Management Inc, which manages about $406.72 million and $455.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,405 shares to 261,770 shares, valued at $20.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 16,459 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).