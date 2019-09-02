Contour Asset Management Has Upped Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $21.46 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Washington Trust Bank Lifted Holding by $497,637

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 2,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 81,133 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.41 million, up from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $927.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Revenge, Snap Unstructured, Google’s Headaches — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook: Users, Regulators Should Review Information Companies Hold; 20/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple Embody New Tech Divide — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – Samsung Sees Slow Demand for OLEDs Used for Apple’s iPhone X; 27/03/2018 – Apple is also rolling out a new software development platform, ClassKit, aimed at education, as well as free iCloud storage and Apple Pencil discounts; 08/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia agrees to gender mixing for local Apple staff; 11/05/2018 – Tap Systems Introduces Support for Apple’s VoiceOver Screen Reader; 04/04/2018 – Apple working on iPhones with touchless control, curved screen – Bbg; 24/05/2018 – SAMSUNG COMMENTS ON VERDICT IN APPLE VERSUS SAMSUNG RETRIAL

Contour Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 61.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc bought 193,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 509,156 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.53 million, up from 315,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Iron Fist’ Actor Ramon Rodriguez Joins Angelina Jolie in Disney’s ‘The One and Only Ivan’; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY-NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER & INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES GLOBALLY; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney conjures unmagical fixes for overcrowded parks; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Disney Offer Must Be GBP10.75 in Cash for Each Share in Sky; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 29/05/2018 – Disney Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandes Invest Prtn Lp invested in 18,312 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Halcyon Management Prns Limited Partnership stated it has 3.6% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 1,898 are held by First Long Island Lc. Westover Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 32,424 shares stake. 73,189 were reported by Burns J W And Com Inc Ny. 18,259 were accumulated by Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mgmt Limited. Rbo & Limited owns 171,850 shares or 4.58% of their US portfolio. Security National Tru has 1.4% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 39,248 shares. Cadinha Ltd has 7,077 shares. Sigma Counselors Inc invested in 0.05% or 3,625 shares. Gfs Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 2,407 shares. Group Incorporated One Trading LP reported 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Js Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 9.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Highland Cap Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.99% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Marco Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 46,153 shares.

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altair Engr Inc by 631,865 shares to 782,014 shares, valued at $28.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 227,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,445 shares, and cut its stake in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp.

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (BSV) by 181,752 shares to 500 shares, valued at $40,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 8,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,888 shares, and cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited holds 1.7% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 177,539 shares. Intrust Retail Bank Na has invested 1.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 100,695 were accumulated by Cobblestone Cap Advsr Lc New York. Peoples Financial Svcs reported 21,315 shares or 2.07% of all its holdings. Palisade Ltd Llc Nj stated it has 147,847 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Moreover, Zuckerman Investment Group Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,535 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability reported 4.83M shares or 2.06% of all its holdings. Schwerin Boyle Cap Incorporated accumulated 144,670 shares or 3.02% of the stock. Murphy Management Inc has invested 4.51% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jensen Investment holds 1.45M shares or 3.27% of its portfolio. Capital Int Incorporated Ca has 0.89% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 2.19% stake. Modera Wealth Ltd holds 19,223 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Gamco Et Al owns 55,667 shares. Wills Gru has 4.45% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 34,540 shares.

