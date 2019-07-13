Contour Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake in Realpage (RP) as Valuation Rose; As Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) Market Value Rose, M&R Capital Management Trimmed by $392,040 Its Holding

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 59.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 770,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 518,433 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.46 million, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $64.57. About 334,342 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 1.95% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 24/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CASH PORTION OF TRANSACTION WAS FINANCED FROM COMPANY’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – DEAL FOR $218.5 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q Rev $201.3M; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE TO BUY CLICKPAY; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million

M&R Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc sold 2,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,559 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94 million, down from 51,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $196.21. About 1.98 million shares traded or 10.38% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 01/05/2018 – Accenture Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Study Finds Growing Demand for Digital Health Services Revolutionizing Delivery Models: Patients, Doctors + Machines; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE INVESTS IN ENTERPRISE AUGMENTED REALITY SOFTWARE PROVIDER UPSKILL; 20/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Inaugural IDC MarketScape on Worldwide Procurement as a Service Report; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey Shows; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Helps Airbus Improve Productivity on A330 Final Assembly Line; 23/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference on Wednesday, April 25; 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to Research from Accenture; 09/04/2018 – Accenture Cloud Platform Awarded US Patent for Analytics-Based Multi-Cloud Tagging Capabilities; 30/04/2018 – Accenture: Terms of Certus Deal Were Not Disclosed

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation owns 5,501 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa owns 8,279 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited owns 0.17% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 428,209 shares. Linscomb & Williams has invested 0.39% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated reported 0.06% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Reik Ltd Llc owns 4,085 shares. Moreover, Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv has 0.02% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 141 shares. Hallmark Cap Management invested 2.15% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Provident Tru stated it has 8.02% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Saratoga & has 1.78% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 148,251 shares. The Oregon-based Northwest Counselors Ltd Llc has invested 1.3% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Fiduciary Management Inc Wi has invested 4.71% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp stated it has 2.14M shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. 800 are held by Burt Wealth.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “KBS’ 500 West Madison to be Rebranded as Accenture Tower – Business Wire” on July 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Accenture (ACN) Acquires Deja vu Security – StreetInsider.com” published on June 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Accenture, Cisco and Quest Alliance Team to Skill Youth for the Digital Economy – Business Wire” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “11 Enterprise Tech Companies Showcase Inventive Products and Services at the 2019 FinTech Innovation Lab New York Demo Day – Business Wire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $66.35 million activity. $7.99 million worth of stock was sold by WINN STEPHEN T on Tuesday, January 15.

More notable recent RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Funds With High Treynor Ratio for Risk-Taking Investors – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On RealPage, Inc. (RP) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 05/07/2019: ITRI,SEDG,RP – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About RealPage, Inc. (RP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Peek Under The Hood: VONG Has 10% Upside – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. RP’s profit will be $28.38 million for 53.81 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.