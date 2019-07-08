Contour Asset Management Has Trimmed Realpage (RP) Holding by $46.24 Million as Share Value Rose; Bright Rock Capital Management Has Lifted Its Acuity Brands (Holding Co) (AYI) Stake

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Acuity Brands (Holding Co) Inc (AYI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands (Holding Co) Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.47. About 551,430 shares traded or 45.41% up from the average. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has risen 18.24% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 08/05/2018 – Acuity Healthcare Names John Baron Vice President – Operations Support; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q Net $96.9M; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – SOME SHORT, LONG-TERM FUNDAMENTAL DRIVERS OF MARKETS THAT CO SERVES REMAIN POSITIVE, LIKE DEMAND FOR ATRIUS-BASED LIGHTING SOLUTIONS; 06/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Correlation Between the Visual Acuity & the OCT Pattern of Macular Edema Secondary to RVO; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 16/05/2018 – Acuity Brands May Be Pressured, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 05/03/2018 Acuity Hospital of South Texas Hires Tammy Holland as Chief Clinical Officer; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – THIRD-PARTY FORECASTS, INDICATORS SUGGEST DEMAND IN NORTH AMERICAN LIGHTING MARKET WILL IMPROVE LATER IN CALENDAR 2018; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – SOFT ORDER ACTIVITY IN CERTAIN SALES CHANNELS SUGGESTS GROWTH IN LIGHTING FIXTURE MARKET MAY REMAIN SLUGGISH FOR BALANCE OF 2018; 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Closing of Two New Acquisitions

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 59.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 770,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 518,433 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.46 million, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $61.63. About 750,495 shares traded or 13.74% up from the average. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 1.95% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 21/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 34C; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CASH PORTION OF TRANSACTION WAS FINANCED FROM COMPANY’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q EPS 13c; 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC – RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – DEAL FOR $218.5 MLN; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 04/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $64; 24/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $66.35 million activity. Another trade for 150,000 shares valued at $7.99M was sold by WINN STEPHEN T.

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. RP’s profit will be $28.38 million for 51.36 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 2.16M shares to 2.73M shares, valued at $62.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zillow Group Inc by 727,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74 million shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “RealPage Releases AI Screening – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 REITs to Buy on Solid Job Figures & Soaring Housing Demand – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 03/26/2019: RP,AMSC,MNDO,IQ,AAPL – Nasdaq” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ProQR Announces Presentation on QR-421a Program in Ophthalmology at Usher Syndrome Coalition Conference in July – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 05/07/2019: ITRI,SEDG,RP – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 0% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 27,138 shares. 563,235 were reported by Loomis Sayles & Communications Ltd Partnership. 38,496 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. Oppenheimer Asset invested in 0% or 3,185 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt accumulated 13 shares or 0% of the stock. Gideon Capital Advsr accumulated 9,640 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada accumulated 871,263 shares. 29,988 are held by Comerica Commercial Bank. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.05% or 230,000 shares. Waddell & Reed Fincl has invested 0.08% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Next Century Growth Investors Llc, Minnesota-based fund reported 107,697 shares. Palisade Capital Management Limited Liability Com Nj invested 0.93% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). First Manhattan Company holds 4,200 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation invested in 0% or 6,611 shares. Putnam Invests Lc has 2.49M shares.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00 million and $299.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 166,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn stated it has 619,244 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Carroll Financial Assoc Incorporated stated it has 146 shares. 427,707 were reported by Dimensional Fund L P. Raymond James & invested in 29,963 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ser Automobile Association invested in 39,249 shares. Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 15,004 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability stated it has 2,258 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas has 0% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 283 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.02% stake. Virtu Fincl Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 5,790 shares. First Tru Advsr Lp stated it has 0.02% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Riverbridge Prtn Limited Liability Com has 278,716 shares. Mesirow Fin Invest reported 53,520 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Optimum Inv Advsrs invested in 0% or 50 shares.

More notable recent Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Recent Analysis Shows Acuity Brands, VICI Properties, Interface, Cytosorbents, Digimarc, and USA Technologies Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” on April 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Acuity Brands to Feature New Innovative New Smart Home Lighting Product at LIGHTFAIR 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Acuity Brands down sharply after earnings – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2018. More interesting news about Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is 51job, Inc. (JOBS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs: Acuity Brands’ Risk-Reward Profile Has Turned Unfavorable – Benzinga” with publication date: September 12, 2018.