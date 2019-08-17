Contour Asset Management Has Lowered Position in Netflix (NFLX) by $2.41 Million; Symphony Asset Management Decreased Stake in Synopsys (SNPS) by $453,100

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 6,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 237,765 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.78M, down from 244,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $302.8. About 7.09M shares traded or 3.09% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 12/04/2018 – NETFLIX: WEDBUSH SAYS LESS CONTENT FROM DIS, MIGRATION OF CMCSA, TWX AND FOXA CONTENT TOWARDS DEALS WITH HULU TO LEAD TO LOWER SUBSCRIBER SATISFACTION; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 10/04/2018 – Danger, Will Robinson! ‘Lost in Space’ finds new life on Netflix; 13/04/2018 – It is the first time that Netflix has been included in a television provider bundle; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Sees 2Q Net $358M; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Tops Revenue and Subscriber Estimates (Video); 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX INTRODUCING PIN PROTECTION & OTHER ENHANCEMENTS; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix shoots in Brooklyn with `Pitch Perfect’ star; 13/04/2018 – Netflix subscription will run through Comcast and will be included in the customers’ monthly cable bill; 06/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Netflix adds per-title PIN locks, visible maturity ratings to improve parental controls

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 31.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 3,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 8,447 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, down from 12,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $128.98. About 728,310 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Adj EPS 89c-Adj EPS 93c; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q EPS 65c-EPS 75c; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY EPS $1.66-EPS $1.76; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q EPS 67c; 25/04/2018 – Security in DevOps Is Lagging Despite Advantages and Opportunities, According to New Study by 451 Research and Synopsys; 06/03/2018 Synopsys Adds New Algorithms in DesignWare Security Protocol Accelerators to Increase Protection for IoT SoCs; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing for Second Consecutive Year; 12/03/2018 – Latest RSoft Product Updates Include Powerful New Design Features for Photonic Integrated Circuits and Silicon Photonics; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.66 TO $1.76

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc by 727,161 shares to 1.74M shares, valued at $60.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 3.16M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Liveramp Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 72.10 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 31.57 million shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bristol John W And Communication Incorporated New York has 1.7% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 174,069 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 0.26% or 6,403 shares. Geode Cap Lc holds 0.52% or 5.61M shares in its portfolio. Albion Financial Group Ut has 0.1% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2,165 shares. Edgestream LP stated it has 0.14% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Bancshares Of Nova Scotia holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 86,976 shares. Cibc Ww Corporation reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Freestone Capital Holdings Ltd Llc accumulated 1,722 shares. Ballentine Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,348 shares. First Citizens Natl Bank And Trust, North Carolina-based fund reported 9,770 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). National Registered Advisor reported 3,812 shares. Enterprise Svcs holds 0.08% or 1,061 shares. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd has 0.19% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 19.23% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $92.94M for 52.01 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww stated it has 36,280 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding Sa has 0.05% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 49,381 shares. Decatur Mgmt has 53,833 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Com Incorporated reported 0% stake. Smith Salley Associate reported 0.09% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Ironwood Finance Ltd Company reported 125 shares. 22,877 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Lpl Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 574,308 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0.03% or 898,373 shares. Us Savings Bank De holds 0.02% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) or 58,044 shares. Eagle Asset reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Raymond James Services Advsrs Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Fmr Ltd Llc reported 257,171 shares. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 4.25 million shares.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99B and $389.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 2,125 shares to 3,840 shares, valued at $674,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Inc Com (NASDAQ:PTC) by 5,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc Com (NASDAQ:CTRE).