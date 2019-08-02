Contour Asset Management Has Lifted Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Stake; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder American Economic Planning Group Has Increased Its Position by $413,910 as Shares Rose

Contour Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 169.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc bought 3.16 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The hedge fund held 5.03M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.01 million, up from 1.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $25.65. About 9.10 million shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH SEES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 29C TO 33C; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Rev $615.4M; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL: CFIUS FOUND NO UNRESOLVED NATL SECURITY CONCERNS; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Rev $585M-$615M; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD – MARVELL CONTINUES TO EXPECT MERGER WITH CAVIUM TO CLOSE MID-CALENDAR YEAR OF 2018; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPLETES CFIUS REVIEW; 20/03/2018 – ColorChip Joins Open Compute Project with Platinum Membership and Announces 200G QSFP56 FR4 Beta Transceiver Demonstration in Collaboration with Marvell; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q NET REV. $615M, EST. $611.0M; 25/05/2018 – Semiconductor Leaders Agree on Global Policy Agenda

American Economic Planning Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Economic Planning Group Inc bought 2,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,737 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 7,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $208.43. About 51.99 million shares traded or 93.70% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/05/2018 – Buffett Is Big Fan of Apple’s Buybacks — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 07/03/2018 – Ireland chooses BNY Mellon to manage Apple escrow fund; 01/05/2018 – AAPL: Apple CEO Tim Cook calls health care a “major strategic thrust for us.” – ! $AAPL; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN APPLE INC – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – DrChrono Launches Apple Hardware Leasing Bundles for Doctors and Medical Practices; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Rumor has it Goldman Sachs and Apple are launching a cobranded credit card @BIPrime; 02/04/2018 – Jessica Guynn: Exclusive: Jesse Jackson to Apple, Amazon, Facebook Google: redouble diversity efforts and give the public; 27/03/2018 – APPLE LAUNCHES NEW IPAD GEARED TOWARD EDUCATION; 24/05/2018 – Yonhap: Samsung expresses discontent on U.S. court’s ruling in Apple case; 18/04/2018 – MacRumors: Apple Registers Several New Unreleased iPhone Models in Eurasia Ahead of WWDC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MRVL shares while 97 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 647.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 610.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Alphaone Invest Svcs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 684 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd holds 506,770 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Co Limited has 2.84M shares. Qci Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 41 shares. Sandler Mngmt reported 34,200 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 147,672 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 18 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk stated it has 0.03% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.03% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Twin Tree Management Lp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Contour Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 7.16% or 5.03M shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated has 0% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 18,018 shares. 264,400 were accumulated by Natixis Advisors Lp. Driehaus Capital Mngmt reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cloudera Inc (Call) by 3.30 million shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $17.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zynga Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 18.09 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp.

