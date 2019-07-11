Contour Asset Management Has Lifted Holding in Zynga (ZNGA); Pictet North America Advisors Sa Has Lowered Its Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Stake as Valuation Declined

Pictet North America Advisors Sa decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 46.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa sold 10,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,177 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $726,000, down from 22,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.77. About 1.10M shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 3.51% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 2018 TARGETS UNCHANGED; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 1Q UNDERLYING EPS 48C, EST. 77C; 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees 2018 Capital Spending $670 Million, Plus or Minus 10%

Contour Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc bought 2.04 million shares as the company’s stock rose 26.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 21.40M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.09M, up from 19.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.26. About 15.88M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 54.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus’ Share Conversion Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Zynga Shareholders; 15/03/2018 – FITBIT INC – BROMBERG IS CURRENTLY CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF ZYNGA; 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’; 02/05/2018 – Zynga announced a new share-class structure that would voluntarily reduce the voting power of co-founder Mark Pincus; 07/03/2018 – Zynga Partners With the International Game Developers Association Foundation to Champion Women in Games Ambassador and Scholars Programs; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN ZYNGA; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus’ Move Reduces His Overall Voting Rights From 70% to About 10%; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Buys Mobile Developer Gram Games for $250 Million in Cash; 07/03/2018 – Zynga Partners With the International Game Developers Association Foundation to Champion Women in Games Ambassador and Scholars

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qorvo Inc (Call) by 289,600 shares to 246,300 shares, valued at $17.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 50,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 516,602 shares, and cut its stake in Qorvo Inc.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $727,513 activity. Bromberg Matthew S sold $178,035 worth of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.64 EPS, down 12.77% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.88 per share. TAP’s profit will be $357.08 million for 8.35 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Molson Coors Brewing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 215.38% EPS growth.