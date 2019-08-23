Contour Asset Management Has Lifted Holding in Zynga (ZNGA) by $10.19 Million; South Texas Money Management LTD Position in Salesforce.Com (CRM) Has Upped as Stock Value Declined

Contour Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc bought 2.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 21.40 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.09M, up from 19.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.59. About 11.05 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Rev $208M; 30/05/2018 – Zynga: Deal Includes Three-Year Earn Out; 15/05/2018 – Contour Adds Flex, Exits Zynga, Cuts Symantec: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Zynga Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS PINCUS’ VOTING RIGHTS REDUCED TO 10% FROM 70%; 15/05/2018 – Blimey! Words With Friends adds British slang for royal wedding; 30/05/2018 – ‘Words with Friends’ maker Zynga buys Gram Games for $250 mln; 06/03/2018 Zynga Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 9; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital LP Exits Position in Zynga; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Company Shareholders and Eliminates Multi-Class Share

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 6,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 201,048 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.84 million, up from 194,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $151.23. About 22.76 million shares traded or 215.18% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 15/03/2018 – NYDJ Apparel Selects Salesforce to Accelerate Growth and Deliver Personalized Shopping Experiences; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Raises 2019 View To Rev $13.07B-$13.12B; 24/05/2018 – Salesforce Positioned as a Leader in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center for Tenth Consecutive Year; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce will likely update its guidance to reflect the MuleSoft deal; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 28/03/2018 – ORANGE BELGIUM, ORANGE POLSKA PARTNER IN PACT W/ SALESFORCE; 23/04/2018 – Q&A: Salesforce’s Keith Block Is Still Cautious About AI; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Salesforce.com And Debt ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable

