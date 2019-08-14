Contour Asset Management Has Decreased Its Zynga (Call) (ZNGA) Stake by $90.46 Million; Tesla (TSLA) Position Has Increased by Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (Call) (ZNGA) by 93.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 18.09 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 1.28 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.80M, down from 19.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.80% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $5.7. About 12.20M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – Zynga Moves To Single-Class Share Structure; 30/05/2018 – Zynga On Track to Deliver Results in Line With Original 2Q Guidance; 06/03/2018 Zynga Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 9; 30/05/2018 – Zynga’s `Perpetual Turnaround’ May Be Reaching a Turning Point; 02/05/2018 – Zynga’s founder cedes control in a rare move for tech companies; 25/04/2018 – Zynga and BMW Put CSR Racing 2 Players Behind the Wheel of the New BMW M2 Competition; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus’ Share Conversion Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Zynga Shareholders; 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA ACQUIRES GRAM GAMES FOR $250M CASH & THREE-YEAR EARN OUT; 30/05/2018 – ‘Words with Friends’ maker Zynga buys Gram Games for $250 mln

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 44.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc bought 1,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 4,890 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 3,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.80% or $13.63 during the last trading session, reaching $221.37. About 4.99M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 20/03/2018 – Tesla shareholders vote on Elon Musk’s $2.6 billion pay package Wednesday; 23/05/2018 – Tesla has seen the departure of several senior executives and also is flattening its management structure; 25/05/2018 – CNBC: Tesla flies in equipment to speed up battery production for Model 3, sources tell Reuters; 29/03/2018 – Sam Ro: Exclusive video from inside Tesla; 25/05/2018 – Tesla Announces Slew Of ‘key’ Hires, Says More Hiring To Come — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – Doug Field Was Also in Charge of Tesla’s Production Until Recently; 13/05/2018 – Tesla board members are facing shareholder scrutiny as the company struggles to contain costs while ramping up production of its Model 3 electric sedans; 08/03/2018 – Tesla’s Elon Musk Tells Trump China Trade Rules ‘Make Things Very Difficult’; 26/03/2018 – TESLA INC TSLA.O : CFRA RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 10/03/2018 – Elon Musk touts a test drive of Tesla’s highly anticipated electric semis

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liveramp Hldgs Inc by 421,322 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $82.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 2.04M shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $25.23 million activity. 1,000 shares were bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M, worth $232,720 on Monday, July 29.

