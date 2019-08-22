Contour Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $1.35 Million as Share Price Declined; Cme Group (CME) Position Increased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 3,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 29,346 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82M, up from 26,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $213.49. About 1.09M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 06/04/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 69 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO AT LEAST 2.00-2.25 PCT BY DECEMBER VS 77 PCT LATE THURSDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 22/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT SUPPORTED BY SHORT-COVERING, BARGAIN BUYING -TRADE; 12/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY MONTHS 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT ON LAST FRIDAY’S LOWER CASH PRICES, FUNDS ROLL OUT OF APRIL 1LHJ8 INTO DEFERRED CONTRACTS -TRADE; 23/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON WEAKER WHOLESALE BEEF PRICES, CAUTION BEFORE USDA REPORT -TRADE; 05/04/2018 – CME Group Announces All-Time Overall and Non-U.S. Hours Agricultural Daily Volume Records; 17/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl)- CME GROUP INC; 22/05/2018 – CME amends feeder cattle futures, options contract rules; 09/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 8; 03/04/2018 – CME Group CEO says asset sales not necessary following takeover of Nex Group; 19/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 18

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 35.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 756 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 1,394 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, down from 2,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $902.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $22.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.54. About 2.04 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 11/04/2018 – Amazon and HP Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings in the Computer Industry, According to Temkin Group; 12/04/2018 – AMAZON: RING VIDEO DOORBELL HAS A NEW EVERYDAY PRICE OF $99; 02/05/2018 – Aol, which is under the Oath group, already uses Amazon Web Services; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 02/04/2018 – “The internet kind of skips a beat,” Ohanian says, due to the reliance of many of the websites users “know and love” on Amazon’s infrastructure; 25/05/2018 – Mark Cavitt: BREAKING: After months of speculation, MEDC reveals that Detroit offered Amazon $4 billion in tax incentives in; 28/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: Source: Trump Is ‘Obsessed’ With Amazon, ‘Wondered Aloud’ About Going After Retail Giant; 15/03/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed GREAT SCOOP by @jldastin; 02/04/2018 – Netflix, Airbnb, Slack, Time, and Reddit use Amazon’s cloud platform; 16/03/2018 – Más de 100 países buscarán consenso fiscal sobre economía digital para 2020 – OCDE

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF) by 38,390 shares to 3,059 shares, valued at $383,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 16,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,039 shares, and cut its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan reported 16,483 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested in 0% or 73 shares. Johnson Fin Gru reported 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Tdam Usa owns 60,716 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 903,299 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited reported 5,105 shares. Park Natl Oh has invested 0.02% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Pekin Hardy Strauss accumulated 12,985 shares. Jump Trading Limited Co accumulated 1.6% or 30,225 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt has invested 0.74% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 11,925 are held by Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt reported 0.15% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). North Star Asset Mngmt has 8,020 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Lc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Doliver LP accumulated 0.25% or 3,702 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Invest stated it has 2.63% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Motco owns 0.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 335 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa holds 2.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 11,584 shares. The Minnesota-based Northrock Prns Ltd Com has invested 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Thomas White Ltd has 1,311 shares. 205,348 were accumulated by Alkeon Capital Ltd Com. Oarsman Cap holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,015 shares. Glynn Mgmt Ltd Company holds 7.72% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 23,454 shares. New York-based Suvretta Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 2.64% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wharton Business Gru Limited Liability Corp holds 203 shares. Dnb Asset Management As owns 68,734 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 673,793 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset. Sterling Global Strategies Limited Liability Company invested in 1.24% or 125 shares. Smith Asset LP holds 2.86% or 49,634 shares in its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability holds 667 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio.