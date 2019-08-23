Contour Asset Management Has Decreased Ellie Mae (ELLI) Stake; Shorts at VALENER ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (VNRCF) Lowered By 69.85%

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) stake by 20.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 270,661 shares as Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI)’s stock 0.00%. The Contour Asset Management Llc holds 1.02 million shares with $100.89M value, down from 1.29 million last quarter. Ellie Mae Inc now has $ valuation. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 18/04/2018 – March Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Shows Uptick in Home Purchase Percentage as Interest Rates Rise to Four-Year High; 19/04/2018 – Cathleen Schreiner Gates Named One of ‘20 Women Leaders in Business’ by the Sales Lead Management Association; 20/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces Encompass Data Connect; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces New Major Releases of Encompass Digital Mortgage Solution; 19/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Inc: Ellie Mae and Finicity Partner to Integrate Digital Verification Solution in Ellie Mae Encompass Digital Mortgag; 22/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – ThunderBaySource: Adopt Me: Ellie loves to snuggle; 21/03/2018 – February Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Shows Time to Close Shortens in February as Interest Rates Continue to Rise; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE INC ELLI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $495 MLN TO $505 MLN; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.68 TO $1.78, EST. $1.73

VALENER INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:VNRCF) had a decrease of 69.85% in short interest. VNRCF’s SI was 8,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 69.85% from 27,200 shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 14 days are for VALENER INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:VNRCF)’s short sellers to cover VNRCF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.42. About 400 shares traded. Valener Inc (OTCMKTS:VNRCF) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Valener Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $762.13 million. The firm operates through Energy Distribution; Natural Gas Transportation; Energy Production; and Energy Services, Storage and Other divisions. It has a 21.72 P/E ratio. It owns and operates a natural gas transportation and distribution system of approximately 1,300 km serving residential and commercial clients in Vermont.

Another recent and important Valener Inc (OTCMKTS:VNRCF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Valener: Preliminary Analysis Of A Diversified Undervalued Dividend Play With 22% 5-Year Upside – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2017.

More notable recent Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ellie Mae Has Become A Takeover Target – Seeking Alpha” on April 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Ellie Mae Stock Surged 20.6% in January – Motley Fool” published on February 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ellie Mae News: ELLI Stock Skyrockets on $3.7B Thoma Bravo Deal – Nasdaq” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why Ellie Mae Stock Is Up More Than 20% Today – Motley Fool” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top U.S. Stocks to Watch – The Motley Fool” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Df Dent & Communications Inc reported 6,648 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp has invested 0% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Omers Administration holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 121,900 shares. 3,794 were accumulated by Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Research. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Co holds 29,954 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 59,851 are held by Echo Street Capital Management Ltd Llc. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0% or 724 shares. Swiss State Bank owns 0.01% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 63,500 shares. Mirae Asset Glob reported 0.07% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Jpmorgan Chase & reported 414,307 shares stake. Yakira Capital Mgmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 30,000 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc holds 3,281 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Moreover, Natixis has 0.02% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 32,108 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada stated it has 0% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI).