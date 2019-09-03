Contour Asset Management Has Decreased Autodesk (ADSK) Position as Shares Declined; Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) Shares Declined While Fort LP Has Decreased Position by $2.28 Million

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 50,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 516,602 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.50 million, down from 567,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $141.15. About 2.19M shares traded or 1.12% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Adj EPS 13c-Adj EPS 16c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 1C TO 4C, EST. 16C; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast; 17/05/2018 – Autodesk Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss $173.5M; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 41c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $559.9 MLN VS $485.7 MLN

Fort Lp decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) by 29.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp sold 51,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% . The hedge fund held 122,241 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, down from 174,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Allison Transmission Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $43.36. About 767,573 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 11/05/2018 – Allison Transmission announces Fred Bohley as next CFO; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission 1Q EPS $1.08; 05/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 11/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Names Fred Bohley CFO; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion; 05/03/2018 – Infosys Selected by Allison Transmission to Provide Next-Generation Infrastructure Management Services; 24/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION BOOSTS 2018 NET SALES FORECAST; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SAYS INTENDS FOR UNIT TO COMMENCE OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2030 IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new International® MV Series truck

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $88.32 million for 86.07 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Limited Liability Com reported 8,258 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fil Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Adage Capital Group Lc invested in 0.11% or 274,689 shares. Norinchukin Bank The owns 42,195 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Group Incorporated has 0.26% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 967,660 shares. Eastern Fincl Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 2,087 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Hmi Capital Llc has invested 10.39% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Wallington Asset Mngmt holds 1.24% or 30,570 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Cap Corporation accumulated 4,214 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.06% or 4,700 shares. 2.24 million are owned by Principal Gp Inc. Jane Street Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 147,580 shares. Rbf Capital Limited Liability holds 0.18% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. 35,822 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue.

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 2.16 million shares to 2.73M shares, valued at $62.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zillow Group Inc by 727,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.13 EPS, down 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ALSN’s profit will be $136.17 million for 9.59 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.60% negative EPS growth.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $229,995 activity.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60 million and $496.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 3,277 shares to 15,181 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,863 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold ALSN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 113.91 million shares or 3.38% less from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd reported 100,702 shares. Panagora Asset accumulated 542,644 shares. Hartford Inv Mngmt Communication invested in 57,039 shares. Convergence Inv Lc owns 26,420 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Nordea Invest Management has invested 0% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). The Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Mngmt Llc has invested 0.02% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Numerixs Technology Inc invested in 21,200 shares. 51,339 are owned by Loomis Sayles And Lp. Bokf Na invested 0.1% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Callahan Advisors Lc, Texas-based fund reported 20,886 shares. Gideon Cap Advsr reported 0.19% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & Com reported 2.04 million shares. 21,586 are owned by Utah Retirement System. New York-based Millennium Mgmt Llc has invested 0.01% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Lpl Limited Liability Company stated it has 9,610 shares or 0% of all its holdings.