Contour Asset Management Has Cut Holding in Netflix (NFLX) by $2.41 Million as Market Value Rose; Sphera Funds Management LTD Decreased Its Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Position by $9.76 Million

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc analyzed 6,769 shares as the company's stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 237,765 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.78M, down from 244,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $380.35. About 4.99 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 92.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd analyzed 650,666 shares as the company's stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,834 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $844,000, down from 704,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.15. About 15.07 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 5,869 shares to 30,754 shares, valued at $7.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc by 375,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 975,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Verint Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 26.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.75 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $605.06M for 4.16 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.51% negative EPS growth.

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liveramp Hldgs Inc by 421,322 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $82.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 3.16 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 34.12% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $241.28 million for 169.80 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% negative EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $26.05 million activity. 67,907 shares valued at $22.29 million were sold by HASTINGS REED on Tuesday, January 22.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)