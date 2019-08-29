Contour Asset Management Has Cut Ellie Mae (ELLI) Position; Catalent (CTLT) Shorts Decreased By 8.73%

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) stake by 20.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 270,661 shares as Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI)’s stock 0.00%. The Contour Asset Management Llc holds 1.02M shares with $100.89M value, down from 1.29 million last quarter. Ellie Mae Inc now has $ valuation. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 21/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces 2018 Hall of Fame Winners; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 15/05/2018 – Ems Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Ellie Mae; 21/03/2018 – February Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Shows Time to Close Shortens in February as Interest Rates Continue to Rise; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Sees 2Q Rev $122M-$124M; 09/04/2018 – ThunderBaySource: Adopt Me: Ellie loves to snuggle; 20/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces Encompass Data Connect; 07/03/2018 Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker™ Finds More Millennials Qualifying for Conventional Mortgages; 08/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Sees FY18 Rev $495M-$505M

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) had a decrease of 8.73% in short interest. CTLT’s SI was 5.73 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 8.73% from 6.28 million shares previously. With 834,200 avg volume, 7 days are for Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)’s short sellers to cover CTLT’s short positions. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $53.07. About 638,668 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 36.61% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q EPS 14c; 03/05/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M, EST. $137.3M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q NET REV. $627.9M, EST. $610.6M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 39C; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adj Net $212M-$232M; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Catalent; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $537M-$557M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q Rev $627.9M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsrs holds 5,278 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). 18 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com. Van Berkom Associates reported 314,449 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 1,904 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio reported 3,800 shares. Fil has invested 0.03% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). 724 were accumulated by Prelude Cap Ltd Company. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd stated it has 3,430 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited has 51,141 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.01% or 108,762 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Gru Inc has 0.01% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Sg Americas Securities Ltd has 42,430 shares. Frontier Cap Mngmt Co Limited Liability Co has 307,185 shares.

More notable recent Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Mario Gabelli’s Largest Sales of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ellie Mae Has Become A Takeover Target – Seeking Alpha” published on April 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Ellie Mae Stock Surged 20.6% in January – Motley Fool” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Wells Fargo moves Charlotte execs to new roles in consumer bank – Charlotte Business Journal” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ellie Mae News: ELLI Stock Skyrockets on $3.7B Thoma Bravo Deal – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Catalent (NYSE:CTLT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Catalent has $62 highest and $5000 lowest target. $57.40’s average target is 8.16% above currents $53.07 stock price. Catalent had 7 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, June 21. As per Wednesday, August 28, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, April 16 by UBS. Robert W. Baird maintained Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) on Wednesday, August 28 with “Outperform” rating.

Catalent, Inc. provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.66 billion. It operates through three divisions: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. It has a 58.97 P/E ratio. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics.