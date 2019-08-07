Contour Asset Management Has Boosted Zynga (ZNGA) Holding by $10.19 Million; Market Value Rose; Southeastern Asset Management Has Cut Its Mattel (MAT) Holding by $48.14 Million as Share Price Rose

Contour Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc bought 2.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 21.40 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.09 million, up from 19.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.02. About 15.84 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA’S PINCUS CONVERTS ALL OF HIS HIGH VOTING SHRS INTO COMMON; 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – FITBIT INC – BROMBERG IS CURRENTLY CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF ZYNGA; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Avaya Holdings, Sell Zynga in Technology: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Zynga Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Zynga’s founder cedes control in a rare move for tech companies; 02/05/2018 – BNN: Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Cancels His Super-Voting Share Power; 06/03/2018 Zynga Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 9; 02/05/2018 – Zynga announced a new share-class structure that would voluntarily reduce the voting power of co-founder Mark Pincus; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Doesn’t Expect Any Significant Rev Impact From Gram Games in 2Q

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Mattel Inc. (MAT) by 10.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 4.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The hedge fund held 35.84 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465.86 million, down from 39.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mattel Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $13.12. About 3.59 million shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 04/05/2018 – NetEase Cloud Music and Big Hit Entertainment team up to launch BTS’ song catalog; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL CEO MARGO GEORGIADIS IS SAID TO BE RESIGNING; 19/04/2018 – MAT: Mattel CEO in talks to leave a bit over a year after joinin; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Mattel’s Senior Unsecured Guaranteed Bonds To B1; Affirms Other Ratings; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Mattel’s New Unsecured Notes ‘BB’; Outlook Negative; 18/05/2018 – MGA Chief Sought to Run Combined Firm; 18/05/2018 – Bratz Boss Makes Play to Run Mattel, Is Told to Take His Toys and Go Home; 16/03/2018 – S&P PLACED MATTEL INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 08/05/2018 – Mattel (MAT), Hasbro (HAS) Active on Renewed Chatter; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR: to Resolve CreditWatch Listing on Mattel Over Near Term

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 770,737 shares to 518,433 shares, valued at $31.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,765 shares, and cut its stake in Altair Engr Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.64 million activity. EUTENEUER JOSEPH J bought $279,000 worth of stock or 20,000 shares. Shares for $171,356 were sold by Eilola Michael J.. $107,968 worth of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) was bought by Lynch Roger on Tuesday, February 19. On Friday, February 22 DOLAN MICHAEL J bought $418,800 worth of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) or 30,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 22.22% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.18 per share. MAT’s profit will be $50.32 million for 23.43 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.25 actual EPS reported by Mattel, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -156.00% EPS growth.