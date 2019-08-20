Contour Asset Management Has Boosted Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $21.46 Million; As Lowes Co (LOW) Stock Value Declined, South Texas Money Management LTD Has Trimmed Holding by $17.75 Million

Contour Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 61.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc bought 193,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 509,156 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.53M, up from 315,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $135.15. About 7.54 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 16/05/2018 – Proposed New FoxWill Be Formed After Shareholder and Regulatory Approval of the Proposed Transaction Between 21CF and the Walt Disney Co; 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of ltineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Peyton Manning will say no to ESPN, replacing Jon Gruden

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Lowes Co Inc (LOW) by 91.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 162,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 15,613 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, down from 178,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Lowes Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $98.09. About 8.70M shares traded or 66.07% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE BUILDS ABOUT $1B STAKE IN LOWE’S: CNBC/DJ; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Reports 3% Net Sales Increase; Comparable Sales Fall Short of Expectations — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S REAFFIRMS FY 2019 GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS RECENT ANNOUNCEMENT ON TARIFFS BY PRESIDENT TRUMP WAS VERY REGRETTABLE; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS AT THE MOMENT WOULD BE HELPFUL TO HAVE LOWER A$; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Inflation to Rise Gradually Over Time; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – IN INTERIM NIBLOCK WILL REMAIN IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO; 23/05/2018 – Full story: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square builds a roughly $1B stake in Lowe’s – Dow Jones

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cloudera Inc by 1.29 million shares to 3.60 million shares, valued at $39.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp by 520,299 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.96 million shares, and cut its stake in Altair Engr Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Selway Asset has 28,891 shares for 2.15% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Capital invested 2.76% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Martin & Tn has 14,246 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Prudential Financial owns 3.77 million shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Leuthold Grp Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Farmers Bank reported 16,527 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Palestra Cap Lc holds 4.54% or 1.25M shares in its portfolio. Oakwood Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Ca has invested 2.67% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Roberts Glore And Company Inc Il invested in 0.54% or 7,748 shares. Logan Mngmt reported 0.38% stake. Grassi Mgmt reported 1.23% stake. Lazard Asset reported 378,286 shares stake. Stevens Management Ltd Partnership has 0.25% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 52,000 shares. Creative Planning has 0.25% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 623,894 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 1.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 12.14 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by WARDELL LISA W. 2,030 shares were bought by Frieson Donald, worth $200,342 on Wednesday, June 19.