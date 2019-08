Contour Asset Management Decreased Zynga (Call) (ZNGA) Stake By $90.46 Million; RATOS AB SHS-B ORDINARY SHARES (RTOBF) Sellers Decreased By 0.25% Their Shorts

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased Zynga Inc (Call) (ZNGA) stake by 93.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 18.09M shares as Zynga Inc (Call) (ZNGA)’s stock rose 15.79%. The Contour Asset Management Llc holds 1.28 million shares with $6.80 million value, down from 19.37M last quarter. Zynga Inc (Call) now has $5.39B valuation. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.72. About 11.83 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – Zynga 1Q EPS 1c; 02/05/2018 – Zynga 1Q Rev $208.2M; 06/03/2018 Zynga Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 9; 15/05/2018 – Contour Adds Flex, Exits Zynga, Cuts Symantec: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Zynga Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA 1Q ADJ. EBITDA $37.9M, EST. $32.0M; 2Q VIEW ABOVE EST; 15/03/2018 – FITBIT INC – BROMBERG IS CURRENTLY CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF ZYNGA; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA’S PINCUS CONVERTS ALL OF HIS HIGH VOTING SHRS INTO COMMON; 30/05/2018 – Zynga On Track to Deliver Results in Line With Original 2Q Guidance; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA ACQUIRES GRAM GAMES FOR $250M CASH & THREE-YEAR EARN OUT

Among 7 analysts covering Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Zynga has $900 highest and $5.75 lowest target. $7.31’s average target is 27.80% above currents $5.72 stock price. Zynga had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens upgraded Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) on Thursday, May 30 to “Overweight” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of ZNGA in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 29 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, May 2 with “Neutral”. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, May 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eam Ltd Com has 0.46% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 352,254 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 1 shares. 155,000 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Glenmede Tru Na owns 0% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 3,000 shares. Essex Investment Management Co Ltd Company holds 0.03% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) or 35,794 shares. 81,065 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. State Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, New York-based fund reported 2.78M shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) has invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 24,100 shares. Fiera Capital Corporation reported 594,782 shares stake. Comerica Bancorp holds 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 24,420 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 589,088 shares. Van Eck Assocs accumulated 0% or 124,453 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). First Republic Mngmt Inc reported 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).