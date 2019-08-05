Contour Asset Management Decreased Its Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Stock Declined; Crow Point Partners Trimmed Its Stake in At&T (T) by $12.40 Million

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 76.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, down from 525,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $33.33. About 21.82M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Wasn’t Aware of Cohen Controversy Until 2018 — Memo; 30/03/2018 – HON HAI PRECISION 2317.TW SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$138.7 BLN; 26/04/2018 – TIME WARNER INC – LOOK FORWARD TO RESOLUTION OF LEGAL CHALLENGE TO PENDING MERGER WITH AT&T; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HEAD OF EXTERNAL AND LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS BOB QUINN IS RETIRING -MEMO; 18/04/2018 – AT&T STATEMENT ON PLANNED VRIO IPO; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds AT&T, Cuts Apple; 11/05/2018 – Dealbook: AT&T’s C.E.O. Regretted Paying Michael Cohen: DealBook Briefing; 30/04/2018 – Judge in AT&T-Time Warner Case Sets June 12 Hearing to Announce Ruling on Deal

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 35.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 756 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 1,394 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, down from 2,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $866.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.91% or $71.33 during the last trading session, reaching $1751.91. About 4.10 million shares traded or 6.55% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Carrefour buys majority stake in French meal delivery company; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY PHYSICAL STORES REVENUE $4,263 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Sears has already started selling two of its brands, Kenmore and DieHard, on Amazon; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 13/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces Credit Card Payments Are Now Accepted on HEMPd.Com and Updates Amazon and Consumer Outreach; 04/05/2018 – Maryland Fishing Report Now Available on Amazon’s Alexa; 13/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces Credit Card Payments Are Now Accepted on HEMPd.Com and Updates Amazon and Consumer; 03/04/2018 – Trump jabs Amazon for a fourth time in a week, saying the post office loses billions serving retailer; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s UK merger deal is a ‘protection program’ against Amazon, expert says

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Company reported 16,446 shares stake. 833 are owned by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Amg Natl Trust Fincl Bank holds 0.48% or 4,341 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Lc, New York-based fund reported 40,079 shares. Global Endowment Management Limited Partnership holds 43,782 shares or 11.02% of its portfolio. 13,695 are held by Avenir Corp. Raymond James Assoc accumulated 384,256 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Victory Capital Mgmt holds 0.22% or 54,963 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company has invested 0.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alphamark Ltd Liability Company, Kentucky-based fund reported 80 shares. Golub Group Limited Company holds 0.07% or 445 shares in its portfolio. Montag A & Associate stated it has 1.58% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Texas-based Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The New Jersey-based Mercer Cap Advisers Inc has invested 1.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Putnam Ltd accumulated 496,958 shares or 2.06% of the stock.

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 2.16M shares to 2.73M shares, valued at $62.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 3.16 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liveramp Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 69.85 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 8.86 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl And Gaynor has 0.03% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Narwhal Cap Management has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 2.91 million were accumulated by Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd. Cornerstone Inc reported 9,767 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0.83% or 9.97M shares. Godsey And Gibb Associate reported 12,213 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 34.92M shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Hallmark Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 85,769 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Garland Mngmt holds 2.59% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 119,316 shares. King Wealth stated it has 34,952 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Strategic Service reported 91,659 shares. Sector Pension Board holds 608,375 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 8.80M are owned by Canada Pension Plan Board. Hightower Advsr has invested 0.76% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Altfest L J & Company Inc stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).