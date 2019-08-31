Contour Asset Management Decreased Ellie Mae (ELLI) Holding by $26.52 Million; Stock Price Were Volatile; As Henry Schein (HSIC) Shares Rose, Bank Of Montreal Has Upped Stake by $541,800

Bank Of Montreal increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal bought 9,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 504,345 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.32M, up from 495,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $61.62. About 855,972 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees EPS Growth for Remaining Consolidated Business in High-Single Digit to Low-Double Digit Range; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF ANIMAL HEALTH UNIT; 26/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Henry Schein, Inc. and Certain Officers – HSIC; 08/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc. – HSIC; 09/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) and; 19/03/2018 – Henry Schein Board Approves Shira Goodman as Nominee for Election as Director; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Will Have Majority Ownership of Joint Venture; 15/05/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 20.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 270,661 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.89 million, down from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 12/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Inc: Ellie Mae and Finicity Partner to Integrate Digital Verification Solution in Ellie Mae Encompass Digital Mortgag; 12/03/2018 – Cre8tech Labs, Inc. And Lender Price Announce Integration With Ellie Mae’s Encompass Mortgage Management Solution; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.68 TO $1.78, EST. $1.73; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 9.0C; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Sees 2Q Rev $122M-$124M; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 6c; 07/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Unveils Re-Imagined Velocify LeadManager SMS Texting to Mobilize High-Performing Sales Organizations; 07/03/2018 – Velocify by Ellie Mae Wins LeadsCouncil LEADER Award

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 3.16 million shares to 5.03M shares, valued at $100.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 2.04 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 3.76 million shares. Frontier Cap Management Limited Co has 0.22% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 307,185 shares. State Street Corp holds 714,904 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 38,333 are held by Capstone Advsrs Ltd Llc. Lmr Llp owns 202,350 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Amer Grp invested 0.01% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Ubs Asset Americas Inc accumulated 0% or 27,052 shares. Pnc Financial Service Gp holds 0% or 535 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 1,960 shares. Perella Weinberg Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 29,596 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has 0% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 757 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al has 0.16% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 5,348 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fil Limited has invested 0.03% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI).

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23 billion and $116.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (Call) (NYSE:PXD) by 525,831 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 548,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,288 shares, and cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:LULU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgestream Prns Lp has 25,150 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.04% or 40,886 shares in its portfolio. Peddock Cap Advsr Ltd Com reported 258 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 0.15% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). 81,176 were accumulated by Pictet Asset Management Ltd. State Street holds 0.04% or 7.82M shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 1.94% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Investment House Ltd Liability holds 0.3% or 46,690 shares. Td Asset Management reported 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 4,308 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.05% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Carroll Fincl Assoc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2,068 shares. Amer Century Cos stated it has 1.46M shares. 318,660 are held by Massachusetts Financial Service Company Ma. 74,800 are owned by Andra Ap.