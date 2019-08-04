Contour Asset Management Cut Its Holding in Realpage (RP) by $46.24 Million; As Chevron New (CVX) Stock Price Rose, Castleark Management Lifted Its Holding

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 59.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 770,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 518,433 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.46M, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $60.88. About 1.43M shares traded or 97.65% up from the average. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 34C; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 24/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/04/2018 – DJ RealPage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RP); 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – DEAL FOR $218.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CASH PORTION OF TRANSACTION WAS FINANCED FROM COMPANY’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 4,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 92,025 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.34M, up from 88,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $120.73. About 8.55M shares traded or 42.94% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS EXECUTIVE TEAM IN VENEZUELA REMAINS IN PLACE; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 11/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280223 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – THERE IS NO ADMISSION OF GUILT, RESPONDENTS MAINTAIN CONDUCT NOT UNLAWFUL, COMMISSION ELECTED NOT TO PURSUE MATTER FURTHER; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 08:04 PM; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S TENGIZCHEVROIL PLANS TO CUT OIL OUTPUT AT ITS TENGIZ OILFIELD BY 500,000 T IN AUG AND BY 380,000 T IN OCT DUE TO PLANNED MAINTENANCE -ENERGY MINISTRY; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESIDENT JEFF SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS AT OTC PRESENTATION; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 92 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON TRANSITION TO LOW CARBON BUSINESS MODEL; 21/05/2018 – GLENCORE IS SAID TO NEAR $1B CHEVRON SOUTHERN AFRICA DEAL; 27/04/2018 – Chevron’s Earnings Rise as Production, Prices Increase

More notable recent RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Flagship Impella Drive ABIOMED’s (ABMD) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “RealPage (RP) Acquires SimpleBills – StreetInsider.com” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in Store for Equity Residential’s (EQR) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Residential REITs Buoying Investors’ Optimism in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is This the Chinese SpaceX? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $50.37 million activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. extension of Chevron’s Venezuela waiver ‘under discussion’ – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Is Exxon Mobil Better Positioned Than Chevron Ahead of Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Chevron Earnings Preview: What CVX Stock Experts Expect – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron told to halt oil spill into California canyon – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron reports mixed Q2 results, helped by Anadarko termination fee – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

