Contour Asset Management Cut Its Autodesk (ADSK) Holding by $7.89 Million; Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Price Rose While West Oak Capital Has Cut by $593,370 Its Stake

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 81.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 10,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,330 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 12,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $76.66. About 8.02 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 22/05/2018 – HEARING DATE SET IN PARKERVISION’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT CASE AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 14/05/2018 – Trump asked Commerce chief to look into limits on China’s ZTE -White House; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –7th Update; 13/03/2018 – In U.S.-China Tech Rivalry, Whose Side Is Qualcomm On?; 16/03/2018 – FORMER QUALCOMM CHAIRMAN JACOBS MAY STEP DOWN FROM BOARD: DJ; 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC IN TALKS TO SETTLE DISPUTE WITH HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES; NEGOTIATIONS COULD RESULT IN A SETTLEMENT IN THE COMING WEEKS – WSJ, CITING; 21/03/2018 – TechRadar: Exclusive: The foldable Samsung Galaxy X won’t release in 2018, says Qualcomm; 05/03/2018 – Dealbook: U.S. Asks Qualcomm to Delay Meeting for National Security Review of Broadcom Bid; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Qualcomm; 05/03/2018 U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –4th Update

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 50,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 516,602 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.50M, down from 567,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $172.23. About 914,558 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 16/04/2018 – Autodesk: Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 05/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Apr 10; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OUTPERFORM; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Adj EPS 13c-Adj EPS 16c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss $82.4M; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $559.9 MLN VS $485.7 MLN; 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment; 11/04/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $145; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Rev $2.46B-$2.51B

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc by 727,161 shares to 1.74 million shares, valued at $60.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 2.04 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liveramp Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47M for 130.48 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Llc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Raymond James Trust Na, a Florida-based fund reported 7,462 shares. Voya Invest Management Limited Com invested in 0.04% or 115,731 shares. Loomis Sayles & Comm Lp reported 10.60M shares or 3.25% of all its holdings. Drexel Morgan reported 2,826 shares. Capital Invest Advsrs Ltd owns 1,657 shares. Adage Capital Ptnrs Group Inc Ltd Liability Com owns 0.11% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 274,689 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership invested in 8,668 shares. Pdts Prtnrs Ltd holds 159,719 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Finance Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd stated it has 96,636 shares. The Delaware-based Brandywine Managers Ltd Llc has invested 0.45% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0.05% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Bp Public Ltd invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Reilly Financial Advisors Limited Company reported 332 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Matrix Asset Advisors has 3.46% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Perkins Coie has 0.97% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Assetmark Inc reported 7,761 shares. Intll Ca has invested 0.08% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Interocean Cap Limited Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 337,282 shares. Whittier Trust invested 0.15% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Btim Corporation holds 0.02% or 20,435 shares in its portfolio. Kings Point Capital stated it has 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Boys Arnold invested in 0.17% or 19,960 shares. Franklin Resources Incorporated stated it has 183,131 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Td Asset Management Inc invested in 0.06% or 728,943 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 565,417 shares. Qci Asset New York holds 0% or 567 shares. Legacy accumulated 39,294 shares. Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.24% or 65,306 shares.

