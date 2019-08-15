Contour Asset Management Cut By $90.46 Million Its Zynga (Call) (ZNGA) Holding; 1 Analysts Covering LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT)

Among 3 analysts covering Lemaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lemaitre Vascular has $30 highest and $25 lowest target. $27.33’s average target is -11.84% below currents $31 stock price. Lemaitre Vascular had 6 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Lake Street. The stock of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) earned “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, February 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Barrington. See LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) latest ratings:

25/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: First Analysis 37.0000

12/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

03/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold New Target: $25 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Lake Street Rating: Hold New Target: $27 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $30 Maintain

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased Zynga Inc (Call) (ZNGA) stake by 93.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 18.09M shares as Zynga Inc (Call) (ZNGA)’s stock rose 15.79%. The Contour Asset Management Llc holds 1.28M shares with $6.80 million value, down from 19.37M last quarter. Zynga Inc (Call) now has $5.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.55. About 30.44 million shares traded or 61.53% up from the average. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Rev $208M; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA’S PINCUS CONVERTS ALL OF HIS HIGH VOTING SHRS INTO COMMON; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Backs 2Q Rev $208M; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Doesn’t Expect Any Significant Rev Impact From Gram Games in 2Q; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus to Continue to Serve on Board as Non-executive Chairman; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS DEAL FOR $250 MLN IN CASH & 3-YR EARN OUT BASED ON TEAM’S ACHIEVEMENT OF PROFITABILITY GOALS; 18/04/2018 – Zynga to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 15/03/2018 – FITBIT INC – BROMBERG IS CURRENTLY CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF ZYNGA; 30/05/2018 – Zynga: Deal Includes Three-Year Earn Out

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Ltd Llc reported 0.04% stake. Eagle Asset Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 2.95M shares. Bancshares Of America De stated it has 740,564 shares. 31,897 are held by Cibc Asset Mgmt. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). 2,400 are owned by Numerixs Tech Inc. Charles Schwab Invest has invested 0.02% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Jefferies Llc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 1.61 million shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 387,797 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc holds 4.10 million shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). 7.46 million are owned by Fmr Ltd Company. Glenmede Trust Com Na stated it has 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.01% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Penn Cap Mgmt reported 1.49 million shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Zynga has $900 highest and $5.75 lowest target. $7.31’s average target is 31.71% above currents $5.55 stock price. Zynga had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, April 29. The stock of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Bank of America. Bank of America maintained Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) rating on Thursday, May 2. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $6.5000 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, May 2. The company was upgraded on Thursday, May 30 by Stephens. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. shares while 32 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 14.86 million shares or 0.01% less from 14.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 146,135 were accumulated by Invesco. 6,143 were accumulated by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 284 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation owns 253,909 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Albion Gp Ut invested 0.04% of its portfolio in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Epoch Investment Prtn owns 0.03% invested in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) for 221,260 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 3,555 shares. Mackenzie Financial reported 0.01% stake. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Moreover, Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has 0% invested in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) for 1,302 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co has 10,705 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group holds 106,609 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1 shares. Chatham Capital Gru owns 0.2% invested in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) for 25,644 shares.

The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $31. About 91,459 shares traded. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) has declined 4.14% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMAT News: 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC SEES 2018 SHR $1.05 TO $1.13; 07/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular 1Q EPS 19c; 04/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 27/03/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ LeMaitre Vascular Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMAT); 10/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC LMAT.O – SEES 2018 SALES $106.0 MLN – $109.0 MLN; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2018 EPS $1.05-EPS $1.13; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2Q EPS 41c-EPS 43c

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company has market cap of $609.81 million. The firm provides angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; carotid shunts to temporarily divert or shut blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; and powered phlebectomy devices that enable removal of varicose veins. It has a 34.07 P/E ratio. It also offers embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude blood flow; and perfusion catheters that temporarily perfuse blood and other liquids into the vasculature.