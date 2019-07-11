Contour Asset Management Boosted Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS); As Bank Amer (BAC) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Cut Position by $319,302

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 13.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 11,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,536 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 88,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.25. About 14.26M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 02/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 29/05/2018 – Small Biz Tech: Small Merchants Must Take Data Protection Seriously Says Bank of America Exec and Survey; 30/05/2018 – California Resources at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Telecom, Media and Technology Conference; 07/03/2018 – Healthineers IPO books covered on full deal size -bookrunner; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO:`ERICA’ ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE PROGRAM INSTALLED 1Q18; 16/04/2018 – BofA’s profit rises on higher interest rates, loan growth; 18/04/2018 – BAML names new head of EMEA business; 30/04/2018 – BofA Sees $800 Million Pretax Charge on Plan to Redeem TruPS

Contour Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 61.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc bought 193,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 509,156 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.53M, up from 315,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $145.15. About 4.34M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS; 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series; 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY’S `SOLO’ DOUBLES `BLACK PANTHER’ PRESALES: FANDANGO; 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind; 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets shareholder vote on Disney deal for July 10; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. Shares for $451 were sold by WOODFORD BRENT.

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 756 shares to 1,394 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zynga Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 18.09 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.28M shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.03B and $914.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 42,156 shares to 579,822 shares, valued at $65.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI) by 42,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 370,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.67 billion for 10.30 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

