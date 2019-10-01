Continental Resources Inc/Ok (CLR) Holding Has Raised by Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc; Vmware Cl A (VMW) Stock Declined While Suncoast Equity Management Has Increased Position

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Vmware Inc Cl A (VMW) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suncoast Equity Management bought 4,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 122,873 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.55 million, up from 118,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suncoast Equity Management who had been investing in Vmware Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.61B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $153.21. About 995,976 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 21/05/2018 – Carl Icahn says his stake in VMware is ‘sizable,’ worth ‘hundreds of millions’; 19/04/2018 – UBER IS SAID TO SELECT VMWARE’S ROWE AS CFO FOR PLANNED ’19 IPO; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 09/04/2018 – Velostrata Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Migration; 30/04/2018 – MICHAEL DELL REFUSES TO COMMENT ON VMWARE STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 21/05/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $140; 21/03/2018 – VMware Introduces lndustry’s First Intelligence-Driven Digital Workspace to Empower Employee Experience and Drive Predictive Security; 18/05/2018 – DELL REMAINS BULLISH ON VMWARE’S FUTURE, WANTS TO OWN AS MUCH OF THE STOCK AS POSSIBLE – CNBC, CITING; 05/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: VMware’s Longtime Networking Chief Exits For A Position At Google; 03/05/2018 – Benu Networks’ Virtual Service Edge Platform Achieves VMware Ready Status

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc/Ok (CLR) by 242.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc bought 119,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 169,250 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.24 million, up from 49,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc/Ok for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $30.13. About 498,219 shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES’ STARK SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG AT CERAWEEK; 10/03/2018 – Continental Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure of Jim Gallogly From Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas; 20/04/2018 – DJ Continental Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLR); 21/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES- AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY CAN BE INCREASED UP TO ADDITIONAL $2.5 BLN IN FUTURE UPON AGREEMENT OF CO, OTHERS; 09/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM ALSO MEETS WITH SAUDI ARAMCO BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN HOUSTON

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold CLR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 66.73 million shares or 7.77% less from 72.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dnb Asset Management As invested in 0% or 12,085 shares. Moreover, Dupont Mgmt Corp has 0.03% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). 773,526 are owned by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Co. Corecommodity Management Ltd Com holds 79,419 shares. Sit Associates reported 34,250 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 16,467 shares. Phocas Fin Corporation reported 0% stake. Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Liability Corp reported 5,114 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 155,594 shares. Invesco has invested 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Moreover, Eqis Capital Mngmt Inc has 0.12% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,498 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Creative Planning invested 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners LP accumulated 20,100 shares. Bridges Mngmt reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93 million and $29.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (NYSE:PE) by 18,000 shares to 2,254 shares, valued at $43,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.51 million activity. McNabb John T II also bought $39,880 worth of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) on Wednesday, June 5.

