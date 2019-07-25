Continental Resources Inc. (CLR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) and Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Resources Inc. 43 3.17 N/A 2.51 16.72 Penn Virginia Corporation 43 1.14 N/A 14.67 2.61

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Continental Resources Inc. and Penn Virginia Corporation. Penn Virginia Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Continental Resources Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Continental Resources Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Penn Virginia Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Continental Resources Inc. and Penn Virginia Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.7% 6.2% Penn Virginia Corporation 0.00% 4.6% 1.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Continental Resources Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Penn Virginia Corporation has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Penn Virginia Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Continental Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Continental Resources Inc. and Penn Virginia Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Resources Inc. 0 1 10 2.91 Penn Virginia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Continental Resources Inc.’s upside potential is 57.74% at a $58 average target price. Competitively Penn Virginia Corporation has an average target price of $70, with potential upside of 108.02%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Penn Virginia Corporation is looking more favorable than Continental Resources Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Continental Resources Inc. and Penn Virginia Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22% and 99.5%. About 1.3% of Continental Resources Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12.2% of Penn Virginia Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Continental Resources Inc. -1.13% -14.03% -8.93% -17.17% -38.24% 4.55% Penn Virginia Corporation -11.24% -8.37% -29.78% -40.97% -37.9% -29.3%

For the past year Continental Resources Inc. has 4.55% stronger performance while Penn Virginia Corporation has -29.3% weaker performance.

Summary

Penn Virginia Corporation beats Continental Resources Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 1,275 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with estimated proved developed reserves of 519 MMBoe. Continental Resources, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.