Continental Resources Inc. (CLR)’s Financial Results Comparing With MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

Both Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Resources Inc. 43 2.74 N/A 2.51 14.79 MV Oil Trust 8 4.67 N/A 1.52 5.35

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Continental Resources Inc. and MV Oil Trust. MV Oil Trust appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Continental Resources Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Continental Resources Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than MV Oil Trust, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Continental Resources Inc. and MV Oil Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.7% 6.2% MV Oil Trust 0.00% 116.5% 116.5%

Volatility and Risk

Continental Resources Inc. is 63.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.63. From a competition point of view, MV Oil Trust has a 0.52 beta which is 48.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Continental Resources Inc. and MV Oil Trust Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Resources Inc. 0 1 9 2.90 MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Continental Resources Inc. has a 82.30% upside potential and an average target price of $57.9.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Continental Resources Inc. and MV Oil Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.2% and 10.3%. Continental Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Competitively, MV Oil Trust has 25% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Continental Resources Inc. 1.09% -12.4% -15.71% -21.27% -41.4% -7.51% MV Oil Trust 3.71% 1.25% -7.43% 11.42% -23.66% 15.71%

For the past year Continental Resources Inc. had bearish trend while MV Oil Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

Continental Resources Inc. beats MV Oil Trust on 8 of the 11 factors.

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 1,275 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with estimated proved developed reserves of 519 MMBoe. Continental Resources, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties comprise approximately 1,000 producing oil and gas wells, located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Austin, Texas.