Continental Resources Inc. (CLR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Resources Inc. 39 2.87 N/A 2.51 14.79 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 4 0.48 N/A 0.28 13.06

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Continental Resources Inc. and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Continental Resources Inc. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Continental Resources Inc. is currently more expensive than Extraction Oil & Gas Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.7% 6.2% Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 1.3%

Liquidity

Continental Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. are 0.6 and 0.5 respectively. Continental Resources Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Continental Resources Inc. and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Resources Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Continental Resources Inc. has a 51.44% upside potential and a consensus target price of $51.67. On the other hand, Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s potential upside is 56.74% and its average target price is $5. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. seems more appealing than Continental Resources Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Continental Resources Inc. and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.2% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Continental Resources Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. has 3.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Continental Resources Inc. 1.09% -12.4% -15.71% -21.27% -41.4% -7.51% Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. -10.17% -15.3% -17% -10.39% -75.64% -13.52%

For the past year Continental Resources Inc. was less bearish than Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Summary

Continental Resources Inc. beats Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. on 12 of the 12 factors.

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 1,275 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with estimated proved developed reserves of 519 MMBoe. Continental Resources, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountains regions, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 109,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of DJ Basin; held approximately 113,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 238.1 MMBoe; and had 1,014 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is a subsidiary of PRE Resources, LLC.