Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) Reaches $42.24 After 3.00% Up Move; Fly Leasing Limited (FLY) Shorts Lowered By 26.03%

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) had a decrease of 26.03% in short interest. FLY’s SI was 53,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 26.03% from 72,600 shares previously. With 73,400 avg volume, 1 days are for Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY)’s short sellers to cover FLY’s short positions. The SI to Fly Leasing Limited’s float is 0.2%. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $17.21. About 17,436 shares traded. Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) has risen 7.98% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.55% the S&P500. Some Historical FLY News: 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING – DEALS RELATING TO FLY’S ACQUISITION OF 55 AIRBUS NARROW-BODY AIRCRAFT APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 08/03/2018 FLY LEASING LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REV $107.9 MLN VS $100.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14 FROM $13.5; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Rev $107.9M; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – DEALS RELATING OPTION TO BUY ADDITIONAL 20 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT ALSO APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Net $9.63M; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q EPS 34c; 03/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – AT MARCH 31, 2018, FLY HAD 86 AIRCRAFT IN ITS PORTFOLIO, WITH LEASES TO 45 AIRLINES IN 28 COUNTRIES; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q EPS 25c

The stock of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.50% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $42.24. About 254,563 shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 38.24% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS BENEFITING FROM RISING OIL PRICES CLc1 AS IT DOES NOT HEDGE OIL PRODUCTION; 06/03/2018 Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construc; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – CREDIT FACILITY REPLACED COMPANY’S $2.75 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT WAS DUE TO MATURE IN MAY 2019; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO says his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 29/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES REPORTS FORTHCOMING DEPARTURE OF JIM GALL; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM SAYS OPEC, RUSSIAN EFFORTS HAVE HELPED REDUCE GLOBAL OVERSUPPLY OF CRUDE SINCE NOV 2016; 06/03/2018 – STARK: CONTINENTAL SEEING SAND LOGISTIC ISSUESThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $15.91 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 10 by Barchart.com. We have $43.51 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CLR worth $477.42M more.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $78.84 million activity. 38,600 shares were bought by Hamm Harold, worth $1.50M on Thursday, June 6. Shares for $39,880 were bought by McNabb John T II.

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Continental Resources To Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results On Monday, August 5, 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Interest dims in Oklahoma’s once-promising shale play – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How Continental Resources Can Face Oil Price Swings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Need To Know: Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 91% are positive. Continental Resources had 20 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of CLR in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CLR in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, February 13 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $62 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The stock of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, February 21. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, February 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold Continental Resources, Inc. shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup stated it has 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0.04% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) or 1.44 million shares. 37,010 are held by Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Rech. Lpl Fin Limited Co owns 19,774 shares. Aperio Lc owns 0.01% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 50,399 shares. State Street reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Highland Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has 148,700 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 37,650 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co reported 109,835 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Advisory Rech Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Jacobs Levy Equity invested in 106,370 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corporation stated it has 0.21% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Destination Wealth stated it has 3 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and crude oil properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $15.91 billion. The firm sells its natural gas and crude oil production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. It has a 16.83 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 1,275 million barrels of crude oil equivalent with estimated proved developed reserves of 519 MMBoe.

Analysts await Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 2.74% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.73 per share. CLR’s profit will be $267.49 million for 14.87 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Continental Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.41% EPS growth.