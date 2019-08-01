Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) Reaches $34.63 52-Week Low; Cott (COT) Covered By 4 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Cott Corp (NYSE:COT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cott Corp had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, February 27. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by J.P. Morgan. Jefferies maintained the shares of COT in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by RBC Capital Markets. See Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) latest ratings:

The stock of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) hit a new 52-week low and has $33.59 target or 3.00% below today’s $34.63 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $13.05B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 1 by Barchart.com. If the $33.59 price target is reached, the company will be worth $391.47M less. The stock decreased 6.82% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $34.63. About 2.56 million shares traded or 12.40% up from the average. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 11/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $60; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure of Jim Gallogly From Bd of Directors; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Continental Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 20/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : MORGAN STANLEY NAMES CO TOP PICK IN OIL & GAS EXPLORATION IN NORTH AMERICA; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL MOVING INTO FULL DEVELOPMENT OF ASSETS IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO says his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS BENEFITING FROM RISING OIL PRICES CLc1 AS IT DOES NOT HEDGE OIL PRODUCTION; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO said his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 29/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES REPORTS FORTHCOMING DEPARTURE OF JIM GALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

The stock increased 1.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.96. About 299,784 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 25/04/2018 – Cott Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences; 21/03/2018 – Cott Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer For Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS $2.54; 08/03/2018 – CMA INVITES COMMENTS ON SOFT REFRESCO, COTT REMEDY; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – INCREASED TARGETED FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES TO OVER $2.35 BLN; 29/03/2018 – CMA Won’t Refer Refresco, Cott Merger for Further Probe; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EBITDA $65M; 05/03/2018 Cott Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – CMA REFRESCO HAS OFFERED TO SELL ONLY UK-BASED COTT FACILITY; 04/05/2018 – Cott Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.46 million activity. On Tuesday, February 26 Hinson Charles R. bought $764,701 worth of Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) or 51,405 shares. 13,500 shares were bought by STANBROOK STEVEN P, worth $199,395 on Tuesday, February 26. 33,560 shares were bought by Harrington Thomas, worth $499,004.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells beverages on behalf of retailers, brand owners, and distributors worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.77 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Water & Coffee Solutions, Cott North America, Cott United Kingdom, and All Other. It has a 996.92 P/E ratio. The Company’s product lines include carbonated soft drinks, juice and juice products, energy drinks and shots, sports drinks, new age beverages, ready-to-drink teas, liquid enhancers, freezables, ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages, hot chocolate, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as clear, still, and sparkling flavored waters.

Among 10 analysts covering Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Continental Resources had 19 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) rating on Friday, February 22. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $74 target. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 18 report. Raymond James maintained Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) rating on Monday, March 4. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $55 target. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Thursday, June 20. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 20.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $78.84 million activity. $39.32 million worth of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) was bought by Hamm Harold on Thursday, February 21. Shares for $39,880 were bought by McNabb John T II on Wednesday, June 5.

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and crude oil properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $13.05 billion. The firm sells its natural gas and crude oil production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. It has a 13.8 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 1,275 million barrels of crude oil equivalent with estimated proved developed reserves of 519 MMBoe.