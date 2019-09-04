Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) Reaches $29.43 After 3.00% Up Move; 1 Analysts Bullish AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR)

Among 2 analysts covering AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AptarGroup has $12200 highest and $115 lowest target. $118.50’s average target is -2.28% below currents $121.26 stock price. AptarGroup had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. See AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) latest ratings:

01/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $115.0000 New Target: $122.0000 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley 144.0000

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Buy New Target: $115 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

The stock of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.83% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $29.43. About 1.14 million shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES’ STARK SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG AT CERAWEEK; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Continental Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 22/05/2018 – Continental Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 21/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 20/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : MORGAN STANLEY NAMES CO TOP PICK IN OIL & GAS EXPLORATION IN NORTH AMERICA; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL MOVING INTO FULL DEVELOPMENT OF ASSETS IN 2018; 29/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES REPORTS FORTHCOMING DEPARTURE OF JIM GALL; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N PRESIDENT JACK STARK SAYS OIL WELLS IN NORTH DAKOTA’S BAKKEN ‘ARE PRODUCING AT UNPRECEDENTED LEVELS’; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – CREDIT FACILITY REPLACED COMPANY’S $2.75 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT WAS DUE TO MATURE IN MAY 2019; 06/03/2018 Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the ConstrucThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $11.02B company. It was reported on Sep, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $30.31 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CLR worth $330.57M more.

More notable recent AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How AptarGroup, Inc.’s (NYSE:ATR) Earnings Growth Stacks Up Against The Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Aptar Enters into Strategic Partnership with PureCycle to Accelerate Integration of Ultra-Pure Recycled Polypropylene into Dispensing Solutions – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Aptar Announces Partnership with TerraCycle’s Loop Platform – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is AptarGroup’s (NYSE:ATR) Share Price Gain Of 100% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

The stock increased 1.35% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $121.26. About 67,946 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 29/03/2018 AptarGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q EPS 92c; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04, EST. $1.02; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Aptargroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATR); 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup Sees 2Q Adj EPS 99c-Adj EPS $1.04; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q Net $59.3M; 30/05/2018 – Aptar Pharma and Propeller Health Partner to Develop Digital Medicine Platform Across Therapeutic Areas; 07/05/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

AptarGroup, Inc. provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company has market cap of $7.74 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage. It has a 36.68 P/E ratio. The Beauty + Home segment primarily sells pumps, closures, aerosol valves, and accessories to the personal care and household markets; and pumps and decorative components to the beauty market.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold AptarGroup, Inc. shares while 95 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 55.69 million shares or 4.83% less from 58.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Boston Investment Mngmt has 0.99% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Diversified Trust holds 3,735 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 27,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 375 shares. Johnson Counsel Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 10,145 shares. Glenmede Comm Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,933 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Com holds 6,077 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Atlanta Capital Mngmt L L C holds 2.19% or 4.29 million shares. Moreover, Garrison Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 2.32% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 41,224 shares. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd has invested 0.22% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Opus Gru Limited Liability Com owns 11,666 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 47,872 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Aristotle Capital Boston Limited Liability stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon holds 0.03% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) or 1.11M shares. Azimuth Cap Limited Liability holds 0.63% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) or 87,731 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $39.52 million activity. Hamm Harold bought $1.50 million worth of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) on Thursday, June 6. Shares for $39,880 were bought by McNabb John T II on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold Continental Resources, Inc. shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 502,204 shares. Kansas-based Waddell & Reed Finance Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Moreover, Cushing Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 0.07% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Credit Invs Lc accumulated 32,000 shares. 6,815 are held by Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com. Nomura Hldgs stated it has 20,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Delphi Mngmt Ma holds 17,761 shares. Moreover, Geode Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 822,043 shares. South Dakota Inv Council invested in 135,499 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc holds 454,349 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Argent Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 14,085 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 15,234 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard holds 8.65 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 143,668 shares.

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Continental Resources Inc (CLR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “FreightWaves Oil Report: US Output May Have Hit A New Record Even As Companies Stress Discipline – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oil Struggles As Markets Rocked By Trade War – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “StockBeat: BP Positions Itself for Shale Patch Bargain Hunt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Continental Resources CEO urges lower oil production from U.S., OPEC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 36.67% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.9 per share. CLR’s profit will be $213.42 million for 12.91 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Continental Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.39% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Continental Resources has $5900 highest and $4500 lowest target. $51.86’s average target is 76.21% above currents $29.43 stock price. Continental Resources had 11 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Thursday, August 8. As per Monday, August 12, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 24. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Thursday, June 20. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”.