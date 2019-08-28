Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) Reaches $29.41 52 Week Low; Hsbc Holdings Plc Has Increased Bce (BCE) Position By $307,604

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased Bce Inc (BCE) stake by 2.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hsbc Holdings Plc acquired 6,991 shares as Bce Inc (BCE)’s stock rose 1.03%. The Hsbc Holdings Plc holds 306,991 shares with $13.63 million value, up from 300,000 last quarter. Bce Inc now has $41.39B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $46.27. About 104,661 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM C$400M 3.5% M-28 DEBS DUE SEPT. 10 2018; 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q EPS C$0.73; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook; 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial

The stock of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) hit a new 52-week low and has $28.23 target or 4.00% below today’s $29.41 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $11.01B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. If the $28.23 price target is reached, the company will be worth $440.36M less. The stock increased 3.01% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $29.41. About 200,730 shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 22/05/2018 – Continental Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS UNDER CREDIT FACILITY, COMPANY HAS A BORROWING CAPACITY OF $1.5 BLN AND CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE IN APRIL 2023; 13/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $68; 06/03/2018 – STARK: 2018 WILL BE `TURNING POINT’ FOR CONTINENTAL; 30/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES ASSIGNED L-T IDR BBB- BY FITCH; STABLE; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO says his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 21/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM SAYS OPEC, RUSSIAN EFFORTS HAVE HELPED REDUCE GLOBAL OVERSUPPLY OF CRUDE SINCE NOV 2016; 09/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM ALSO MEETS WITH SAUDI ARAMCO BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN HOUSTON; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – CREDIT FACILITY REPLACED COMPANY’S $2.75 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT WAS DUE TO MATURE IN MAY 2019

Since March 22, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $39.52 million activity. $1.50M worth of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) shares were bought by Hamm Harold. McNabb John T II had bought 1,000 shares worth $39,880 on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold Continental Resources, Inc. shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity holds 37,010 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 255,466 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 862 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Howe Rusling holds 0% or 35 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 61,156 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 1.60M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Sir Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.97% or 118,374 shares. Ameriprise Finance Inc owns 70,752 shares. Encompass Capital Advsrs Limited, a New York-based fund reported 1.77 million shares. Cambrian Lp reported 96,050 shares. 26,092 were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Company. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 8,000 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 969 shares. Northern Trust reported 824,028 shares. Cibc Ww Markets reported 0% stake.

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and crude oil properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $11.01 billion. The firm sells its natural gas and crude oil production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. It has a 11.76 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 1,275 million barrels of crude oil equivalent with estimated proved developed reserves of 519 MMBoe.

Among 7 analysts covering Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Continental Resources has $5900 highest and $4500 lowest target. $52.25’s average target is 77.66% above currents $29.41 stock price. Continental Resources had 12 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 12 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. The stock of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Thursday, August 8. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, June 20 by UBS. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $53 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.