Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) and New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) and New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Resources Inc. 39 2.93 N/A 2.51 14.79 New Concept Energy Inc. 2 13.68 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 highlights Continental Resources Inc. and New Concept Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Continental Resources Inc. and New Concept Energy Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.7% 6.2% New Concept Energy Inc. 0.00% -8.5% -3.8%

Risk & Volatility

Continental Resources Inc. has a 1.63 beta, while its volatility is 63.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, New Concept Energy Inc.’s beta is 1.82 which is 82.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Continental Resources Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, New Concept Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 21.9 while its Quick Ratio is 21.9. New Concept Energy Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Continental Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Continental Resources Inc. and New Concept Energy Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Resources Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 New Concept Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Continental Resources Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 51.44% and an $51.67 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Continental Resources Inc. and New Concept Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.2% and 2.6% respectively. About 1.3% of Continental Resources Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Continental Resources Inc. 1.09% -12.4% -15.71% -21.27% -41.4% -7.51% New Concept Energy Inc. 2.77% -6.53% -15.92% 0.05% -31.89% 25.52%

For the past year Continental Resources Inc. has -7.51% weaker performance while New Concept Energy Inc. has 25.52% stronger performance.

Summary

Continental Resources Inc. beats New Concept Energy Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 1,275 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with estimated proved developed reserves of 519 MMBoe. Continental Resources, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.