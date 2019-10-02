Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) is a company in the Independent Oil & Gas industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Continental Resources Inc. has 21.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 54.71% institutional ownership for its peers. 1.3% of Continental Resources Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.95% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Continental Resources Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Resources Inc. 255,662,495.99% 15.70% 6.20% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Continental Resources Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Resources Inc. 79.69M 31 14.79 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Continental Resources Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Continental Resources Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Resources Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Industry Average 1.20 2.20 2.86 2.66

$49.29 is the average price target of Continental Resources Inc., with a potential upside of 67.65%. The peers have a potential upside of 92.22%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the data shown earlier is that Continental Resources Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Continental Resources Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Continental Resources Inc. 1.09% -12.4% -15.71% -21.27% -41.4% -7.51% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Continental Resources Inc. had bearish trend while Continental Resources Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Continental Resources Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Continental Resources Inc.’s peers have 2.06 and 2.10 for Current and Quick Ratio. Continental Resources Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Continental Resources Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Continental Resources Inc. has a beta of 1.63 and its 63.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Continental Resources Inc.’s peers are 46.71% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.47 beta.

Dividends

Continental Resources Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Continental Resources Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 1,275 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with estimated proved developed reserves of 519 MMBoe. Continental Resources, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.