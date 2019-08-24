Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Continental Resources Inc. has 21.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 54.71% institutional ownership for its rivals. 1.3% of Continental Resources Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.95% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Continental Resources Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.70% 6.20% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Continental Resources Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Resources Inc. N/A 41 14.79 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Continental Resources Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Continental Resources Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Continental Resources Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Resources Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Industry Average 1.27 2.03 2.96 2.68

$52.25 is the average target price of Continental Resources Inc., with a potential upside of 81.68%. As a group, Independent Oil & Gas companies have a potential upside of 87.22%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, Continental Resources Inc. make research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Continental Resources Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Continental Resources Inc. 1.09% -12.4% -15.71% -21.27% -41.4% -7.51% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Continental Resources Inc. had bearish trend while Continental Resources Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Continental Resources Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Continental Resources Inc.’s rivals have 2.06 and 2.10 for Current and Quick Ratio. Continental Resources Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Continental Resources Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Continental Resources Inc. is 63.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.63. Competitively, Continental Resources Inc.’s rivals are 46.71% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.47 beta.

Dividends

Continental Resources Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Continental Resources Inc.’s rivals beat Continental Resources Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 1,275 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with estimated proved developed reserves of 519 MMBoe. Continental Resources, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.