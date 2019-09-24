Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) and Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) Comparing side by side

Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) and Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Resources Inc. 39 2.77 N/A 2.51 14.79 Chesapeake Energy Corporation 2 0.28 N/A 0.53 3.44

In table 1 we can see Continental Resources Inc. and Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Chesapeake Energy Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Continental Resources Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Continental Resources Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Chesapeake Energy Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.7% 6.2% Chesapeake Energy Corporation 0.00% -206.5% 3.4%

Risk and Volatility

Continental Resources Inc.’s current beta is 1.63 and it happens to be 63.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Chesapeake Energy Corporation is 142.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.42 beta.

Liquidity

Continental Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Chesapeake Energy Corporation which has a 0.5 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. Continental Resources Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Continental Resources Inc. and Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Resources Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Chesapeake Energy Corporation 2 0 1 2.33

Continental Resources Inc.’s average price target is $49.29, while its potential upside is 52.79%. Competitively the average price target of Chesapeake Energy Corporation is $2.28, which is potential 58.33% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Chesapeake Energy Corporation appears more favorable than Continental Resources Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.2% of Continental Resources Inc. shares and 71.2% of Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares. About 1.3% of Continental Resources Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.9% of Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Continental Resources Inc. 1.09% -12.4% -15.71% -21.27% -41.4% -7.51% Chesapeake Energy Corporation 4.62% -7.65% -36.04% -37.59% -61.24% -13.81%

For the past year Continental Resources Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Summary

Continental Resources Inc. beats Chesapeake Energy Corporation on 12 of the 12 factors.

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 1,275 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with estimated proved developed reserves of 519 MMBoe. Continental Resources, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Marketing, Gathering, and Compression. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania. It also holds interests in liquids-rich resource plays, such as the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Utica Shale in Ohio; the Anadarko Basin in northwestern Oklahoma; and the stacked pay in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming. The company owns interests in approximately 22,700 oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.708 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company also provides oil, natural gas, and NGL marketing services comprising commodity price structuring, securing and negotiating gathering, hauling, processing and transportation, contract administration, and nomination services for Chesapeake-operated wells; and marketing services for third-party producers, as well as designs, engineers, fabricates, installs, and sells natural gas compression units, accessories, and equipment used in the production, treatment, and processing of oil and natural gas. Chesapeake Energy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.