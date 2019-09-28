Continental Resources (CLR) Valuation Declined While Sir Capital Management LP Boosted Its Stake; As 3M Co (MMM) Market Value Declined, Mariner Wealth Advisors Cut Holding

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 34.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 104,079 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 194,129 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.65M, down from 298,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $164.53. About 2.75M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 241.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 285,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The hedge fund held 403,938 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.00 million, up from 118,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $30.58. About 1.70 million shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 05/04/2018 – Continental Resources boosts CEO Hamm’s pay 38 pct in 2017; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – STARK: CONTINENTAL SEEING SAND LOGISTIC ISSUES; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – MERGE PIPELINE WILL BE PLACED INTO OPERATION IN APRIL 2018; 06/03/2018 – STARK: 2018 WILL BE `TURNING POINT’ FOR CONTINENTAL; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Continental Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – CREDIT FACILITY REPLACED COMPANY’S $2.75 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT WAS DUE TO MATURE IN MAY 2019; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure Of Jim Gallogly From Board Of Directors; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.07 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $8.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14,005 shares to 62,630 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL) by 16,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 293,011 shares, and has risen its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.51 million activity. $1.50 million worth of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) shares were bought by Hamm Harold.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold CLR shares while 96 reduced holdings.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $572.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 200,762 shares to 154,010 shares, valued at $16.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 13,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 569,030 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).