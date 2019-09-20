Continental Resources (CLR) Stock Value Declined While Sir Capital Management LP Has Upped Holding; Leucadia National Raised Its Conocophillips (COP) Position by $4.33 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 72,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 312,627 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.07M, up from 240,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $59.97. About 5.98 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips profit tops estimates on rising oil prices, cost cuts; 07/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS TALKING WITH MIDSTREAM COMPANIES NOW ABOUT SECURING SPACE ON FUTURE PIPELINES OUT OF PERMIAN; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS SEEING INFLATIONARY COST PRESSURE FROM OILFIELD SERVICE PROVIDERS, ESPECIALLY IN LOWER 48 OPERATIONS; 23/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS Baa1 RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 07/05/2018 – BONAIRE EXPECTS TO RECEIVE FUEL FROM PDVSA’S ISLAND TERMINAL BEFORE ITS 1-2 WEEKS OF INVENTORIES ARE EXHAUSTED -DUTCH GOV SPOKESMAN; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL TO LINK EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION WITH GAAP FINANCIAL METRICS; 07/05/2018 – SHIPPERS, ISLA REFINERY IN CURACAO EXPECT ATTACHMENT ORDERS BY CONOCO OVER ARBITRATION AWARD AGAINST PDVSA TO BE RE-SUBMITTED IN COMING DAYS; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $1.75 B of Debt Securities; 29/03/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 241.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 285,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The hedge fund held 403,938 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.00M, up from 118,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 2.17M shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL MOVING INTO FULL DEVELOPMENT OF ASSETS IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES OBTAINS $1.5B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 10/03/2018 – Continental Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Continental Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO said his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 09/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM ALSO MEETS WITH SAUDI ARAMCO BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN HOUSTON; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N PRESIDENT JACK STARK SAYS OIL WELLS IN NORTH DAKOTA’S BAKKEN ‘ARE PRODUCING AT UNPRECEDENTED LEVELS’; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM SAYS OPEC, RUSSIAN EFFORTS HAVE HELPED REDUCE GLOBAL OVERSUPPLY OF CRUDE SINCE NOV 2016

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $578.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 84,040 shares to 86,022 shares, valued at $9.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $572.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 250,087 shares to 226,644 shares, valued at $6.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 59,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 757,682 shares, and cut its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.51 million activity. The insider McNabb John T II bought $39,880.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1.