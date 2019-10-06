Continental Resources (CLR) Stock Value Declined While Rafferty Asset Management Has Raised Stake by $3.09 Million; Paragon Capital Management Has Lifted Its Apache (APA) Position by $325,864

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 10.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 11,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The institutional investor held 118,803 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44M, up from 107,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.18% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $22.16. About 6.16 million shares traded or 8.64% up from the average. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 12/04/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Appointment of Ben Rodgers as Vice President, Treasury; 06/03/2018 – Streamlio Brings Stream-Native Processing to Apache Pulsar; 22/03/2018 – InfluxData Announces Go Language Implementation Contribution to Apache Arrow; Supports Efforts of The Apache Software; 27/03/2018 – APACHE CORP APA.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45; 27/03/2018 – GridGain® Professional Edition 2.4 Introduces Integrated Machine Learning and Deep Learning in New Continuous Learning Framework, Adds Support for Apache® Spark(TM) DataFrames; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp Generated $799 Million in Operating Cash Flow in 1Q; 23/04/2018 – APACHE CORP – DAVE PURSELL WILL ASSUME RESPONSIBILITY FOR CORPORATE RESERVOIR ENGINEERING DEPARTMENT UPON OLSON’S RETIREMENT; 19/03/2018 – APACHE SAYS ELECTED TO TERMINATE $3.5 BLN & £900 MLN IN COMMITMENTS UNDER 2 SYNDICATED CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – APACHE & ARM REPORT DEVELOPMENT OF SALT CREEK MIDSTREAM’S SCM; 14/05/2018 – Apache Midstream and ARM Energy Holdings Announce Development of Salt Creek Midstream’s SCM Alpine, LLC

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 104.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 73,597 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 143,883 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.06M, up from 70,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $28.85. About 5.95 million shares traded or 108.43% up from the average. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS UNDER CREDIT FACILITY, COMPANY HAS A BORROWING CAPACITY OF $1.5 BLN AND CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE IN APRIL 2023; 05/04/2018 – Continental Resources boosts CEO Hamm’s pay 38 pct in 2017; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO said his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – CREDIT FACILITY REPLACED COMPANY’S $2.75 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT WAS DUE TO MATURE IN MAY 2019; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 08/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 10/03/2018 – Continental Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 11/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $60; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure Of Jim Gallogly From Board Of Directors; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold CLR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 66.73 million shares or 7.77% less from 72.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Holt Cap Ltd Co Dba Holt Cap Prtn Lp holds 0.24% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) or 20,100 shares. Old West Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 55,993 shares. Manufacturers Life The stated it has 196,006 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 1,622 shares. Td Asset Management reported 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Clearbridge Invests Limited Co holds 227 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Company reported 108,934 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 10,233 shares. Van Eck Associates Corporation holds 0% or 11,126 shares in its portfolio. Advisors Asset Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 21,299 shares. Earnest Lc reported 712,168 shares. Ameriprise has 0% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 89,655 shares. Automobile Association invested in 0% or 13,216 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.03% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) or 392,484 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 6,867 shares.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $5.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 21,787 shares to 129,770 shares, valued at $3.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 56,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 335,203 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.51 million activity. McNabb John T II had bought 1,000 shares worth $39,880 on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold APA shares while 187 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 337.75 million shares or 1.01% less from 341.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). 45 were reported by Howe & Rusling. Brown Advisory Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd owns 201,671 shares. Hamel Associates invested in 77,330 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Ims Capital Mngmt has 0.64% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 29,729 shares. Btim Corp owns 683,719 shares. Intll Gp Incorporated reported 0.02% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Ckw Financial Gp has invested 0.01% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Voya Inv Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 182,920 shares in its portfolio. Encompass Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.00M shares for 1.74% of their portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc reported 7,899 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Field And Main Financial Bank reported 4,000 shares stake. U S Glob Inc reported 0.3% stake. The Japan-based Asset Management One Ltd has invested 0.03% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $256,378 activity. Another trade for 3,500 shares valued at $95,407 was bought by Ellis Juliet S. Meyer William Mark had bought 2,000 shares worth $51,840 on Friday, May 31.