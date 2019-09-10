Continental Resources (CLR) Stake Maintained by Mitchell Group Inc; Wpx Energy (WPX) Shareholder Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.45 Million

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 22.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 188,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 639,859 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39 million, down from 828,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.78B market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 6.56M shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT RISE OF ELECTRIC CAR TO SAP CRUDE DEMAND FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Bd of Directors; 16/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba3 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFERS; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.7 MBOE/D; 02/04/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – WPX Energy Completes Gallup Sale for $700 Million; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – EXPECTS TO ACCEPT FOR PURCHASE $328.7 MLN OF 2020 NOTES AND $171.3 MLN OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED AT OR PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy: As of 5 P.M. ET Tuesday, $548.6M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2022 Notes, $40.8M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2023 Notes Were Validly Tendered

Mitchell Group Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 286.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc bought 55,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 74,885 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 19,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.00B market cap company. The stock increased 3.90% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $33.27. About 1.97 million shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 06/03/2018 Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construc; 10/03/2018 – Continental Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 29/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES REPORTS FORTHCOMING DEPARTURE OF JIM GALL; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES OBTAINS $1.5B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL MOVING INTO FULL DEVELOPMENT OF ASSETS IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM SAYS OPEC, RUSSIAN EFFORTS HAVE HELPED REDUCE GLOBAL OVERSUPPLY OF CRUDE SINCE NOV 2016; 09/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM ALSO MEETS WITH SAUDI ARAMCO BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN HOUSTON; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas

More notable recent WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why WPX Energy Stock Is Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “WPX Energy Commences Tender Offers for Senior Notes due 2022 and 2023 – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “WPX Energy Announces Public Offering of Senior Notes – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “WPX Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Ultra-Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc accumulated 8.31 million shares. 38,800 were reported by Oakbrook Lc. Perella Weinberg Prtn Lp owns 2.00M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 628,044 shares. Pinnacle Ltd accumulated 5,345 shares. Us Fincl Bank De holds 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) or 32,131 shares. Macquarie Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 508,926 shares. Westwood Gru Inc invested 0.29% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Mackenzie stated it has 581,347 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Victory Management Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 854,437 shares. Glenmede Na has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Stifel Fincl Corporation reported 0% stake. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And accumulated 1.03 million shares. 2.92 million were reported by Comml Bank Of America Corporation De. Legal And General Pcl reported 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX).

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 112,703 shares to 678,368 shares, valued at $52.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dawson Geophysical Co New (TGE) by 380,932 shares in the quarter, for a total of 462,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX).

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.07 per share. WPX’s profit will be $50.66 million for 23.56 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $94.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corp by 29,026 shares to 74,161 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Patterson (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 67,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,540 shares, and cut its stake in Plains Gp Holdings Lp Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock stated it has 4.87 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stated it has 372,224 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Llc has 0% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Sit Assoc invested in 43,775 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 12,202 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity invested 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Bridgewater Assoc Lp reported 17,870 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wesbanco Fincl Bank Incorporated holds 0.04% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) or 19,002 shares. Invesco has invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Asset One Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Delphi Ma stated it has 0.74% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company owns 6,815 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.11% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 11,159 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp has 868,225 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.