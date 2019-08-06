Continental Resources (CLR) Stake Lifted by Mitchell Group Inc; Shell Asset Management Co Continues to Hold Holding in Danaher (DHR)

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 3,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 111,835 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76 million, up from 108,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $135.7. About 2.51M shares traded or 8.81% up from the average. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Mitchell Group Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 286.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc bought 55,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 74,885 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 19,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.21% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $31.54. About 4.06M shares traded or 74.15% up from the average. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure Of Jim Gallogly From Board Of Directors; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS UNDER CREDIT FACILITY, COMPANY HAS A BORROWING CAPACITY OF $1.5 BLN AND CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE IN APRIL 2023; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO says his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 06/03/2018 – STARK: CONTINENTAL SEEING SAND LOGISTIC ISSUES; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Continental Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL MOVING INTO FULL DEVELOPMENT OF ASSETS IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS BENEFITING FROM RISING OIL PRICES CLc1 AS IT DOES NOT HEDGE OIL PRODUCTION

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $94.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 76,190 shares to 186,270 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) by 20,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,950 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Com (NYSE:KMI).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $78.84 million activity. $39,880 worth of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) shares were bought by McNabb John T II.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Bancorporation Inc holds 0.04% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) or 19,002 shares. Westpac invested in 6,105 shares or 0% of the stock. Corecommodity Llc owns 54,133 shares. Southport Mgmt Lc, a Wyoming-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Jefferies owns 21,661 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Landscape Cap Limited Liability invested 0.09% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn accumulated 195,435 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 1.60 million shares. Denali Advisors Limited has 0.34% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 50,100 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0% or 15,234 shares. Raymond James And Associate has invested 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Cibc Ww holds 23,285 shares. Quantbot Techs Lp has invested 0.05% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 111,677 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 0.02% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 868,225 shares.

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Continental Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Continental Resources Announces $85 Million Divestiture Of Water Handling Facility In STACK And Strategic Initiatives – PRNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “52-Week Lows – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 26,076 shares to 389,343 shares, valued at $32.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 530,766 shares, and cut its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM).