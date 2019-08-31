Continental Resources (CLR) Shareholder Mitchell Group Has Boosted Its Holding by $2.44 Million; Mettler Toledo International (MTD) Holder Welch & Forbes Decreased Its Position by $2.23 Million

Welch & Forbes Llc decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (MTD) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc sold 3,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 73,425 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.09 million, down from 76,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Mettler Toledo International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $656.79. About 203,971 shares traded or 7.39% up from the average. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500.

Mitchell Group Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 286.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc bought 55,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 74,885 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 19,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $29.2. About 2.30M shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure of Jim Gallogly From Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO said his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 30/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES ASSIGNED L-T IDR BBB- BY FITCH; STABLE; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES- AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY CAN BE INCREASED UP TO ADDITIONAL $2.5 BLN IN FUTURE UPON AGREEMENT OF CO, OTHERS; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – STARTED CONSTRUCTION OF CRUDE OIL PIPELINE EXTENSION LINKING CORE OF MERGE PLAY TO SCOOP PIPELINE ASSETS; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS BENEFITING FROM RISING OIL PRICES CLc1 AS IT DOES NOT HEDGE OIL PRODUCTION; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 20/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : MORGAN STANLEY NAMES CO TOP PICK IN OIL & GAS EXPLORATION IN NORTH AMERICA

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 2 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc invested 0.08% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Macquarie Gru Limited holds 0% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) or 700 shares. Tower Research Ltd Co (Trc) reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.06% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 283,931 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). 796 were reported by Intrust Financial Bank Na. Axa accumulated 17,711 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Legal & General Group Incorporated Public Limited Company reported 162,477 shares. Guyasuta Investment Advsrs invested 0.21% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Stevens Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Blackrock has 1.73M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 280 are owned by Oppenheimer And Co.

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95 billion and $3.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Limited by 4,576 shares to 322,676 shares, valued at $45.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 34,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Tennessee-based Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn has invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Stifel invested in 0% or 10,824 shares. Ci Invs holds 47,712 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California-based Beddow Mngmt Inc has invested 1.57% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Holt Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation Dba Holt Prns LP holds 0.26% or 20,100 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James And Assoc has invested 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Aviva Plc has invested 0.03% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). 10,156 are held by Amalgamated State Bank. First Republic Investment owns 43,645 shares. Legal & General Pcl stated it has 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Victory Cap Mngmt Inc reported 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Qs Investors Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 8,410 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $39.52 million activity. $39,880 worth of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) shares were bought by McNabb John T II.

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $94.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqt Corporation Com (NYSE:EQT) by 34,080 shares to 92,709 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 193,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 509,400 shares, and cut its stake in Cabot Oil (NYSE:COG).