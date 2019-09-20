Continental Resources (CLR) Shareholder Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake; As Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Summit Creek Advisors Trimmed Its Holding by $4.74 Million

Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 93.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc sold 73,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 5,457 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $230,000, down from 79,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 2.17M shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Continental Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLR); 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS ‘ENCOURAGED’ BY RISING GLOBAL DEMAND FOR CRUDE; 06/05/2018 – Bartlesville Exm: CONTINENTAL RESOURCES: Company starts Project SpringBoard; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure Of Jim Gallogly From Board Of Directors; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N PRESIDENT JACK STARK SAYS OIL WELLS IN NORTH DAKOTA’S BAKKEN ‘ARE PRODUCING AT UNPRECEDENTED LEVELS’; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 13/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $68; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO said his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES’ STARK SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG AT CERAWEEK; 02/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 64C

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions (MDSO) by 37.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 52,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 88,852 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.04M, down from 141,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medidata Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $91.81. About 235,684 shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 26.15% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 11/05/2018 – Fiera Capital Adds TripAdvisor, Exits Medidata: 13F; 03/04/2018 – AUSTRALIA NHMRC CLINICAL TRIALS CENTRE PARTNERS WITH MEDIDATA; 03/05/2018 – Medidata’s Melinda Pautsch Named a “Rising Star” by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association; 15/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC MDSO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.67, REV VIEW $636.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 Medidata Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q Rev $149.2M; 03/05/2018 – Medidata’s Melinda Pautsch Named a “Rising Star” by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association; 14/05/2018 – Medidata Holds Global Heart Health Awareness Week to Encourage Employee Wellness; 23/04/2018 – DJ Medidata Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDSO)

Analysts await Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. MDSO’s profit will be $12.49 million for 114.76 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Medidata Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Medidata (MDSO) to be Acquired by Dassault for $5.8 Billion – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) As Strong As Its Balance Sheet Indicates? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: MDSO, MTW, LECO – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Medidata (MDSO) Up 0.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medidata and Mapi Research Trust (MRT) Announce Strategic Collaboration to Standardize eCOA Global Library of Questionnaires – Business Wire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 36.67% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.9 per share. CLR’s profit will be $213.38 million for 14.75 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Continental Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.39% negative EPS growth.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.51 million activity. $1.50 million worth of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) was bought by Hamm Harold.

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Oil Stocks Are Falling Back Down to Earth Today – The Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “If High Oil Prices Stick Around, Consider E&P ETFs – Benzinga” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Tumbles as Attack on Saudi Hits Oil Supply – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Oil Stocks Got Crushed in August – Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.