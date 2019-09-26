Continental Resources (CLR) Shareholder Bank Of America Has Lowered Stake by $8.37 Million; As Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Shares Rose, Holder Altrinsic Global Advisors Cut by $2.00 Million Its Stake

Bank Of America Corp decreased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 16.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp sold 199,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.20M, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $30.94. About 2.22 million shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure of Jim Gallogly From Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 10/03/2018 – Continental Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES’ STARK SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG AT CERAWEEK; 06/05/2018 – Bartlesville Exm: CONTINENTAL RESOURCES: Company starts Project SpringBoard; 20/04/2018 – DJ Continental Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLR); 05/04/2018 – Continental Resources boosts CEO Hamm’s pay 38 pct in 2017; 29/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES REPORTS FORTHCOMING DEPARTURE OF JIM GALL; 11/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $60; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 23,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 435,237 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.40M, down from 458,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $94.2. About 1.71M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 27/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Marketing and Communications Leadership as Kelly Loeffler Prepares to Depart at the End of; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Open Interest Record in Sterling Futures; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Approves Second Quarter Dividend of $0.24 Per Share; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: right recipe; 12/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 09/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange CEO Says Atlanta Has Become a Tech-Centric City (Video); 18/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces June 1 Launch of ICE Three Month SONIA Futures; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUES OF $1.2 BILLION, +5% Y/Y AND GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $0.79; RECORD ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.90, +22% Y/Y

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Usnews.com which released: “LSE: A Story of Failed Mega Mergers | Top News – U.S. News & World Report” on September 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tradeweb Markets and ICE Benchmark Administration Launch Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “ICE Data Services Launches ICE DataVault, a Cloud-Based Tick History Platform – Business Wire” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CoreCivic gets new ICE contract for Mississippi facility – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Tyler Perry, Jeff Sprecher to join JA Atlanta Business Hall of Fame – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $515.58M for 25.60 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rosenbaum Jay D invested 1.34% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Wall Street Access Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 50,631 shares or 5.37% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance invested in 163,321 shares. Raymond James Trust Na reported 14,215 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & holds 0.18% or 631,829 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited invested in 6,205 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Bangor Retail Bank has 0.37% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested in 0.01% or 5,600 shares. 334,427 are held by Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company. Massachusetts Serv Ma holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 2.99M shares. Drexel Morgan holds 0.21% or 3,240 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co has 0.13% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Baldwin Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Associated Banc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Sit Assoc Inc holds 31,275 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11 billion and $2.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 68,162 shares to 129,585 shares, valued at $19.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 555,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.51 million activity. $39,880 worth of stock was bought by McNabb John T II on Wednesday, June 5.

Analysts await Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 36.67% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.9 per share. CLR’s profit will be $213.37 million for 13.57 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Continental Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold CLR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 66.73 million shares or 7.77% less from 72.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 53,800 were reported by Bridgeway Inc. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership reported 539,513 shares stake. The Illinois-based Archford Capital Strategies Lc has invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Cibc Asset Management Inc accumulated 17,553 shares. Da Davidson & Co stated it has 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Holt Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation Dba Holt Cap Partners Ltd Partnership invested in 20,100 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 8,410 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 113,200 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc has 25,336 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 477,172 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 534,871 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd Llc accumulated 18,578 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0% or 14,623 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Arrowstreet Partnership holds 0.01% or 60,996 shares.