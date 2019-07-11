Continental Resources (CLR) Share Value Declined While Mitchell Group Has Boosted Stake; Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Raised Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $1.90 Million; Stock Value Rose

Mitchell Group Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 286.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc bought 55,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,885 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 19,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 1.31M shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 38.24% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – MERGE PIPELINE WILL BE PLACED INTO OPERATION IN APRIL 2018; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – STARTED CONSTRUCTION OF CRUDE OIL PIPELINE EXTENSION LINKING CORE OF MERGE PLAY TO SCOOP PIPELINE ASSETS; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – CREDIT FACILITY REPLACED COMPANY’S $2.75 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT WAS DUE TO MATURE IN MAY 2019; 06/03/2018 – STARK: 2018 WILL BE `TURNING POINT’ FOR CONTINENTAL; 08/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES OBTAINS $1.5B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT; 06/03/2018 – STARK: CONTINENTAL SEEING SAND LOGISTIC ISSUES; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO said his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS UNDER CREDIT FACILITY, COMPANY HAS A BORROWING CAPACITY OF $1.5 BLN AND CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE IN APRIL 2023

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 20.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 32,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 186,755 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.04 million, up from 154,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $56.79. About 6.62M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 30/04/2018 – Verizon collapses key network elements, improving efficiency and customer functionality; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers Up 2.0%; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jianpu Technology Inc by 230,729 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $5.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 107,238 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,743 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,700 were reported by Northcoast Asset Limited Liability Company. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 819,764 shares. Vigilant Cap Management Ltd Liability Com reported 3,580 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Farr Miller And Washington Limited Company Dc holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 132,766 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Company reported 6,842 shares. Cooke Bieler LP owns 1.88 million shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) reported 0.26% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Llc stated it has 0.09% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia reported 783,680 shares. Bartlett Ltd Liability Corporation holds 891,522 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.59% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Churchill Mngmt Corp owns 157,051 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 32.38M shares. Kelly Lawrence W Associate Ca owns 26,775 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. American Century Companies Incorporated, Missouri-based fund reported 13.30M shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $78.84 million activity. $39,880 worth of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) was bought by McNabb John T II.

