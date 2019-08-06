Continental Resources (CLR) Share Value Declined While Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Cut Stake; Argan (AGX) Stake Lifted by Shaker Investments Llc

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 84.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 317,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 57,330 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, down from 375,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.21% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $31.54. About 4.06M shares traded or 74.15% up from the average. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO said his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 10/03/2018 – Continental Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 13/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $68; 21/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – MERGE PIPELINE WILL BE PLACED INTO OPERATION IN APRIL 2018; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 09/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM ALSO MEETS WITH SAUDI ARAMCO BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN HOUSTON; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – STARTED CONSTRUCTION OF CRUDE OIL PIPELINE EXTENSION LINKING CORE OF MERGE PLAY TO SCOOP PIPELINE ASSETS; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Board of Directors

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 174.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 35,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 55,455 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, up from 20,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $599.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $38.36. About 97,892 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina; 28/03/2018 – Argan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX)

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10 million and $144.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4,183 shares to 40,197 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axos Finl Inc by 77,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 617,991 shares, and cut its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $78.84 million activity. Shares for $39,880 were bought by McNabb John T II.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United States Stl Corp New (Put) (NYSE:X) by 615,000 shares to 715,000 shares, valued at $13.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transocean Ltd (Put) (NYSE:RIG) by 3.37 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.57M shares, and has risen its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Prn).

