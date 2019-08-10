Continental Resources (CLR) Position Upped by Mitchell Group Inc; Punch & Associates Investment Management Cut Stake in Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) as Market Valuation Declined

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) by 54.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 157,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The hedge fund held 132,259 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $792,000, down from 289,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Capital Investment for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.47M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.44. About 264,080 shares traded. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) has risen 0.17% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BKCC News: 30/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Douglas Emmett, Century Casinos, BlackRock Capital Investment, Quotient Technolo; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Cap Investment Corp Announces Transition in Leadership and Elevation of Senior Investors; 07/03/2018 – BKCC 4Q INVESTMENT EPS 20C, EST. 18C (2 EST.); 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation Announces Transition in Leadership and Elevation of Senior Investors; 07/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT 4Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 5C; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment: Jason Mehring Succeeds Zugay as Chmn of the USPC Investment Committee; 07/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT 4Q TOTAL ASSETS $799.9M; 15/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT – AMENDMENT TO PERMANENTLY REDUCE MULTICURRENCY COMMITMENTS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $400 MLN – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment: Net Asset Value $7.83/Sahre at Dec. 31; 02/05/2018 – BlackRock Capital Invt 2Q Loss/Shr 1c

Mitchell Group Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 286.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc bought 55,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 74,885 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 19,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $31.32. About 1.50M shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 11/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $60; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO said his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 09/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM ALSO MEETS WITH SAUDI ARAMCO BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN HOUSTON; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES’ STARK SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG AT CERAWEEK; 22/05/2018 – Continental Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO says his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS ‘ENCOURAGED’ BY RISING GLOBAL DEMAND FOR CRUDE; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure Of Jim Gallogly From Board Of Directors; 29/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES REPORTS FORTHCOMING DEPARTURE OF JIM GALL

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72 million and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barings Bdc Inc by 439,585 shares to 1.74 million shares, valued at $17.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercraft Boat Hldgs Inc by 33,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 324,725 shares, and has risen its stake in B Riley Finl Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement reported 16,500 shares stake. Whittier Tru Co invested in 0.14% or 102,101 shares. Landscape Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) or 21,539 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 100,002 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp holds 29,800 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 78,716 shares. Bluestein R H & has 433,331 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. 20,100 are owned by Holt Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation Dba Holt Cap Prns L P. Enterprise Fin holds 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) or 155 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 1.44 million shares. Deprince Race And Zollo holds 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) or 7,650 shares. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Pcl stated it has 479,887 shares. Asset One Ltd holds 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) or 42,379 shares. Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) invested in 0.02% or 20,350 shares. 18,603 are owned by Artemis Mngmt Llp.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $78.84 million activity. Shares for $3.97 million were bought by Hamm Harold on Thursday, May 16.

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $94.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains Gp Holdings Lp Cl A by 57,380 shares to 152,110 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 60,514 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,025 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).