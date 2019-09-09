Continental Resources (CLR) Position Held by Mitchell Group Inc; Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Shareholder Gates Capital Management Has Cut Holding

Mitchell Group Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 286.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc bought 55,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 74,885 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 19,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.31. About 3.18 million shares traded or 33.87% up from the average. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 02/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 64C; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS UNDER CREDIT FACILITY, COMPANY HAS A BORROWING CAPACITY OF $1.5 BLN AND CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE IN APRIL 2023; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 21/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N PRESIDENT JACK STARK SAYS OIL WELLS IN NORTH DAKOTA’S BAKKEN ‘ARE PRODUCING AT UNPRECEDENTED LEVELS’; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL MOVING INTO FULL DEVELOPMENT OF ASSETS IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources’ Harold Hamm credits OPEC for boosting oil prices; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 11/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $60; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – STARTED CONSTRUCTION OF CRUDE OIL PIPELINE EXTENSION LINKING CORE OF MERGE PLAY TO SCOOP PIPELINE ASSETS

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 10.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc sold 175,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The hedge fund held 1.49 million shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.43M, down from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $95.36. About 213,360 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 704,225 shares to 1.81M shares, valued at $84.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 911,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR).

More notable recent Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:AWI) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Armstrong World Industries Declares Cash Dividend for First Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Armstrong World Industries Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Armstrong World Industries Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Bay Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Aperio Gp owns 8,307 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Natl Bank De reported 122 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 48,475 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mrj Cap reported 2.16% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). The Tennessee-based Diversified Trust Com has invested 0.15% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Css Limited Company Il holds 8,400 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd has 81,040 shares. The Kansas-based Mariner Lc has invested 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 1.72M shares or 0.09% of the stock. Geode Capital Ltd Liability has 472,673 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 9,834 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0.01% or 529,391 shares. Summit Group Llc owns 0.06% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 3,800 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI).

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. AWI’s profit will be $63.35 million for 18.34 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.36% EPS growth.

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Continental Resources, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:CLR) 10% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Continental Resources CEO urges lower oil production from U.S., OPEC – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “16 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “US shale firms cut budgets, staff as oil-price outlook dims – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci Invs Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 47,712 shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Limited invested in 54,133 shares. Weiss Multi owns 24,450 shares. Moreover, Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership has 0.05% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 11,572 shares. Regions Financial Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Jennison Ltd Llc reported 383,912 shares stake. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp reported 1.72M shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Limited has 0.01% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Clearbridge Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Asset One reported 0.01% stake. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Co accumulated 50,399 shares. Bluestein R H Co reported 1.06% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). D E Shaw holds 0.14% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) or 2.42M shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $94.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 193,220 shares to 509,400 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqt Corporation Com (NYSE:EQT) by 34,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,709 shares, and cut its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $39.52 million activity. Another trade for 791,828 shares valued at $34.01 million was made by Hamm Harold on Friday, March 22.